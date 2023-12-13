Michigan prosecutors to outline case against false Trump electors in first hearing

FILE - Co-founder of Michigan Trump Republicans Meshawn Maddock films while election challengers gather outside the room in the TCF Center in Detroit, where absentee ballots were being counted Nov. 4, 2020. Prosecutors will outline their case Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, against 15 Michigan Republicans, including Maddock, charged for acting as false electors for then-President Donald Trump in 2020, giving the fullest glimpse yet at the charges brought by Attorney General Dana Nessel's office. (Nicole Hester/Ann Arbor News via AP, File) Nicole Hester/Mlive.com

By Joey Cappelletti, The Associated Press

Posted December 13, 2023 12:08 am.

Last Updated December 13, 2023 12:13 am.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Prosecutors will outline their case Wednesday against 15 Michigan Republicans charged for acting as false electors for then-President Donald Trump in 2020, giving the fullest glimpse yet at the charges brought by Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office.

Former Michigan GOP co-Chair Meshawn Maddock and Kathy Berden, a Michigan committeewoman for the Republican National Committee, are among the seven defendants appearing for preliminary examinations. The other defendants in the case will have preliminary examinations at later dates. State prosecutors are expected to present key witnesses and evidence, aiming to get a judge’s agreement that a felony has occurred and more likely than not the defendant committed it.

Nessel announced the criminal charges against Michigan’s slate of 16 false electors in July. All defendants have pleaded not guilty, but one, James Renner, had all criminal charges dropped in October after he reached a cooperation deal with the state.

Investigators say the group met at the Michigan GOP headquarters on Dec. 14, 2020, and signed a document falsely stating they were the state’s “duly elected and qualified electors.” Each of the defendants faces eight criminal charges, including multiple counts of forgery.

President Joe Biden won Michigan by nearly 155,000 votes, a result confirmed by a GOP-led state Senate investigation in 2021.

Michigan’s false electors have remained steadfast in their defiance, insisting that their actions were not illegal.

Fake electors in seven battleground states sent certificates to Congress falsely declaring Trump the winner of the 2020 presidential election in their state, despite confirmed results showing he had lost. Last week, Nevada became the third state to criminally charge electors, following Michigan and Georgia.

Michigan’s group of false electors include former and current party officials, party activists and officeholders, including a mayor and township clerk.

The seven defendants appearing before a judge in Lansing on Wednesday will have their cases heard together. The preliminary examinations, which involve no jury, are expected to last at least two days, and the defense will be allowed to question the state’s witnesses.

The judge will then rule whether the prosecution has met their burden of proof for the cases to be bound over to the circuit court.

Amy Facchinello, a Grand Blanc school board member who will appear in court Wednesday due to her alleged role in the plot, has argued in court filings that she was acting “at the direction” of Trump and other federal officers.

Two of the original 16 Republican electors, former Michigan Secretary of State Terri Lynn Land and Gerald Wall, did not attend the Dec. 14, 2020, meeting and were replaced by Renner and Kenneth Thompson, who is scheduled to appear Wednesday.

Joey Cappelletti, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Driver going 192 km/h told OPP their passenger had a stomach ache
Driver going 192 km/h told OPP their passenger had a stomach ache

A speeding driver allegedly told an officer when they were pulled over in Hamilton that the reason they were going so fast was to get their passenger home because they had a stomach ache. Ontario Provincial...

2h ago

Woman allegedly armed with scissors tased by Toronto police
Woman allegedly armed with scissors tased by Toronto police

Toronto police say a woman allegedly armed with scissors was tased by responding officers on Tuesday. Authorities were called to the St. Clair West and Caledonia Road area in Earlscourt just after 4:30...

5h ago

Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in 'Homicide' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' dies at 61
Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in 'Homicide' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' dies at 61

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor who would master gritty drama for seven seasons on "Homicide: Life on The Street” and modern comedy for eight on “Brooklyn 99,” died Monday...

1h ago

Jurors deem Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide as inquest concludes with 57 recommendations
Jurors deem Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide as inquest concludes with 57 recommendations

Jurors have deemed the death of a mentally ill man at an Ontario jail a homicide and made 57 recommendations, including that the province create a designated "inspectorate" for corrections. The jury...

9h ago

Top Stories

Driver going 192 km/h told OPP their passenger had a stomach ache
Driver going 192 km/h told OPP their passenger had a stomach ache

A speeding driver allegedly told an officer when they were pulled over in Hamilton that the reason they were going so fast was to get their passenger home because they had a stomach ache. Ontario Provincial...

2h ago

Woman allegedly armed with scissors tased by Toronto police
Woman allegedly armed with scissors tased by Toronto police

Toronto police say a woman allegedly armed with scissors was tased by responding officers on Tuesday. Authorities were called to the St. Clair West and Caledonia Road area in Earlscourt just after 4:30...

5h ago

Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in 'Homicide' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' dies at 61
Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in 'Homicide' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' dies at 61

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor who would master gritty drama for seven seasons on "Homicide: Life on The Street” and modern comedy for eight on “Brooklyn 99,” died Monday...

1h ago

Jurors deem Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide as inquest concludes with 57 recommendations
Jurors deem Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide as inquest concludes with 57 recommendations

Jurors have deemed the death of a mentally ill man at an Ontario jail a homicide and made 57 recommendations, including that the province create a designated "inspectorate" for corrections. The jury...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

1:48
Jury rules Soleiman Faqiri's death in Lindsay jail was homicide
Jury rules Soleiman Faqiri's death in Lindsay jail was homicide

Jurors on the coroner's inquest into the death of 30-year-old Soleiman Faqiri have ruled that his death should be seen as a homicide. As Shauna Hunt explains, the ruling is not legally binding.

12h ago

1:38
Inside one of the top pickleball courts in the GTA
Inside one of the top pickleball courts in the GTA

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke to Kyle Rigato who is the Head Pickleball Professional at One Health Clubs in Mississauga about the rapid growth of the sport in the GTA and just how few courts are actually made for the sport.

13h ago

3:31
Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of second-degree murder in sodium nitrite deaths
Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of second-degree murder in sodium nitrite deaths

Over a dozen second-degree murder charges have been levelled against an Ontario man accused of selling lethal substances to people at risk of self-harm. Faiza Amin reports on the investigation.

12h ago

2:26
Community group proposes gentrification tax
Community group proposes gentrification tax

A Parkdale community group is proposing a gentrification tax on home sales. Michelle Mackey is speaking with members about how it would work and where the money would go.
2:20
What should you donate to food banks?
What should you donate to food banks?

With one in ten Torontonians using food banks this year, the need for donations has risen exponentially. Dilshad Burman with what food banks need the most at this time.
More Videos