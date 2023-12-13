Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,629.45, up 395.61 points):

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Down 19 cents, or 20.43 per cent, to 74 cents on 18.9 million shares.

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Up 60 cents, or 17.65 per cent, to $4.00 on 11.4 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up $1.53, or 1.89 per cent, to $82.59 on 10.4 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 47 cents, or 2.20 per cent, to $21.88 on 8.4 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down two cents, or 0.07 per cent, to $28.38 on 7.1 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 81 cents, or 1.72 per cent, to $47.95 on 6.7 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX:BNS). Finance. Up $1.14, or 1.87 per cent, to $62.08. Scotiabank will focus its growth efforts closer to home and could exit some foreign markets under a new strategic plan outlined by chief executive Scott Thomson on Wednesday. The five-year plan is the result of a review Thomson launched after coming on as CEO in February, as he looks to turn around Scotiabank’s years of underperformance relative to peers on shareholder returns, revenue growth and other key metrics. The strategy shift will see the bank focus less on outright growth and more on profit margins, said Thomson.

Dollarama Inc. (TSX:DOL). Retail. Down $2.04, or 2.06 per cent, to $97.04. Dollarama Inc. said it earned $261.1 million or 92 cents per diluted share for the 13-week period ended Oct. 29, up from a profit of $201.6 million or 70 cents per diluted share a year earlier. Sales totalled $1.48 billion, up from $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year. Dollarama attributed much of the increase in sales to growth in its total number of stores and increased comparable-store sales, which grew 11.1 per cent. The number of transactions rose 10.4 per cent and the average transaction size gained 0.6 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2023.

The Canadian Press