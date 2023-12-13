NCAA survey of 23,000 student-athletes shows mental health concerns have lessened post-pandemic

By The Associated Press

Posted December 13, 2023 3:46 pm.

Last Updated December 13, 2023 3:56 pm.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An NCAA survey of student-athletes suggests they are experiencing fewer mental health concerns than they did at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but some demographics have shown more improvement than others.

More than 23,000 student-athletes participated in the NCAA Student-Athlete Health and Wellness Study between September 2022 and June 2023. The data shows that mental health concerns have decreased in all three NCAA divisions.

In men’s sports, 17% of respondents said they constantly feel overwhelmed, down from 25%, and 16% reported feelings of mental exhaustion, down from 22%. The most significant decreases came among males in Division I.

The decreases were smaller among women. It found that 44% of women’s sports participants reported feeling overwhelmed (down from 47%), and 35% reported feeling mentally exhausted (down from 38%).

As studies in 2020 and 2021 showed, students of color, those identifying on the queer spectrum and those identifying as transgender or nonbinary once again self-reported mental health struggles at higher rates.

“As schools continue to improve their mental health care services while fostering an environment of well-being, student-athletes will continue to reap the benefits of wellness and mental health care seeking,” said Brian Hainline, the NCAA chief medical officer. “That being said, we need to understand better the gap in perceived mental health concerns between men and women student-athletes.”

The leading cause of mental health concerns is academics-related, the survey showed, while planning for the future, financial worries, playing time and family worries were also key factors negatively impacting their mental health.

Other findings: 40% of women’s sports participants and 54% of men’s sports participants said they would feel comfortable talking with their coach about mental health concerns, a decrease of nine percentage points for women and eight for men.

Nearly 70% of all student-athletes reported having people on campus they can trust to provide support when needed, although only about 50% reported feeling comfortable seeking support from a licensed mental health provider on campus.

The full study will be released next month at the 2024 NCAA convention in Phoenix.

Overall, student-athletes identified the areas of proper nutrition, mental wellness, getting proper sleep, weight management and body image as topics that coaches and administrators should spend more time discussing with their student-athletes.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources
Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources

Premier Doug Ford will announce on Thursday that beer, wine and canned cocktail drinks will be sold in Ontario convenience stores and gas stations starting in January 2026, sources confirm with CityNews. The...

9m ago

Ontario walks back plan to dissolve Peel Region, citing tax hikes, service disruptions
Ontario walks back plan to dissolve Peel Region, citing tax hikes, service disruptions

The province of Ontario will not move forward with plans to dissolve Peel Region. In a release on Wednesday, Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra said legislation would be introduced in the new year...

1h ago

Oakville couple out nearly $55K after kitchen renovation 'nightmare'
Oakville couple out nearly $55K after kitchen renovation 'nightmare'

Angela and Gino Costabile's home in Oakville is all decked out for the holidays. Several lights and decorations adorn the home inside and out. “Christmas is so very special for us,” Angela said. The...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

New report highlighting impact of social isolation on aging Canadian population
New report highlighting impact of social isolation on aging Canadian population

A new report is highlighting the risk of social isolation and the impact loneliness has on the aging population in Canada. The study finds that as many as 41 per cent of Canadians aged 50 years and...

23m ago

Top Stories

Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources
Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources

Premier Doug Ford will announce on Thursday that beer, wine and canned cocktail drinks will be sold in Ontario convenience stores and gas stations starting in January 2026, sources confirm with CityNews. The...

9m ago

Ontario walks back plan to dissolve Peel Region, citing tax hikes, service disruptions
Ontario walks back plan to dissolve Peel Region, citing tax hikes, service disruptions

The province of Ontario will not move forward with plans to dissolve Peel Region. In a release on Wednesday, Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra said legislation would be introduced in the new year...

1h ago

Oakville couple out nearly $55K after kitchen renovation 'nightmare'
Oakville couple out nearly $55K after kitchen renovation 'nightmare'

Angela and Gino Costabile's home in Oakville is all decked out for the holidays. Several lights and decorations adorn the home inside and out. “Christmas is so very special for us,” Angela said. The...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

New report highlighting impact of social isolation on aging Canadian population
New report highlighting impact of social isolation on aging Canadian population

A new report is highlighting the risk of social isolation and the impact loneliness has on the aging population in Canada. The study finds that as many as 41 per cent of Canadians aged 50 years and...

23m ago

Most Watched Today

3:28
Kitchen reno project leaves Oakville couple with an expensive mess
Kitchen reno project leaves Oakville couple with an expensive mess

An Oakville couple is speaking out after paying thousands of dollars for a kitchen redo and having very little to show for it. Pat Taney reports.

5h ago

2:52
City Council set to discuss the renaming of Dundas Street
City Council set to discuss the renaming of Dundas Street

Councillor Stephen Holyday has brought forward an administrative inquiry on the renaming of Dundas Street set to be discussed in council this week. He's asking about the cost of the project and accuracy of the accusations against Henry Dundas

17h ago

1:52
Joly: Canada joins calls for humanitarian ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war
Joly: Canada joins calls for humanitarian ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs says Canada will vote in favour of a humanitarian ceasefire at the United Nations meeting today. In a joint statement, Canada, New Zealand and Australia call for the ceasefire and return of hostages.

5h ago

1:48
Jury rules Soleiman Faqiri's death in Lindsay jail was homicide
Jury rules Soleiman Faqiri's death in Lindsay jail was homicide

Jurors on the coroner's inquest into the death of 30-year-old Soleiman Faqiri have ruled that his death should be seen as a homicide. As Shauna Hunt explains, the ruling is not legally binding.

1:38
Inside one of the top pickleball courts in the GTA
Inside one of the top pickleball courts in the GTA

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke to Kyle Rigato who is the Head Pickleball Professional at One Health Clubs in Mississauga about the rapid growth of the sport in the GTA and just how few courts are actually made for the sport.
More Videos