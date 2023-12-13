New Mexico lawmakers ask questions about spending by university president and his wife

By Susan Montoya Bryan, The Associated Press

Posted December 13, 2023 5:46 pm.

Last Updated December 13, 2023 5:56 pm.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Western New Mexico University President Joseph Shepard was peppered with questions about spending on overseas trips and his wife’s use of a university credit card during a hearing Wednesday before a group of powerful lawmakers.

The Legislative Finance Committee — the state’s lead budget-writing panel — was hearing presentations from higher education officials on budget priorities when the focus shifted to Shepard and recent reports detailing tens of thousands of dollars in spending on international travel and high-end furniture.

The questions come as higher education leaders press lawmakers to funnel more money to state-run colleges and universities, citing inflation and the need to boost faculty compensation to meet growing demands. Nationally, some universities are considering cutting programs as budget shortfalls grow and calls for greater accountability mount.

Shepard told lawmakers during the hearing in Santa Fe that regents vet his spending requests and that he is familiar with policies and procedures that govern the spending of public money.

State Sen. Siah Correa Hemphill, a Democrat who represents the district that includes the university, brought up the allegations of lavish spending at Western New Mexico. An alumnus, she said the university should be considering how spending best serves students and taxpayers.

“Our job is to ensure there is no misuse of taxpayer money on behalf of students and their families, especially when they’re experiencing a 3% increase in tuition,” she said, adding that she cautioned regents earlier this year against raising rates to ensure New Mexico’s scholarship programs are sustainable.

Correa Hemphill’s concerns are shared by top officials at the state Department of Higher Education. The agency set a Friday deadline for Shepard to provide justification and documentation for the expenses racked up in recent years by himself and his wife, former CIA operative and activist Valerie Plame.

Aside from travel to South Africa and Europe for student recruiting purposes, the agency wanted to know more about whether public funds were used for Plame’s related travel expenses and whether university employees were tapped for cleaning and cooking duties at the president’s residence.

Correa Hemphill asked if a cost-benefit analysis had been done on the international trips. Shepard reiterated that the travel was meant to build relationships that would net more international students for Western New Mexico University and that trying to quantify that would be an impossible task.

University officials in a statement said WNMU takes its fiduciary responsibility seriously.

“The university adheres to rigorous fiscal standards to ensure that all dollars are maximized for the benefit of its students, faculty, staff, community and the citizens of New Mexico,” the university stated. “This oversight includes not only its internal procedures, but also its board of regents and is independently audited every year.”

School officials also noted that Shepard has requested an independent audit that will include addressing the spending that has been questioned.

Julia Morales, the vice president for compliance and communications at the university, noted that enrollment is up 6%, including a 36% increase in freshman class admissions this fall, and that the university is fiscally sound with no major findings on audits over the last 12 years.

Although its name has changed multiple times over the years, Western New Mexico’s history dates back to the 1890s, before statehood.

Shepard was appointed president in 2011, following a 16-year career at Florida Gulf State University that included several administrative roles. He earned an undergraduate degree at Northern Arizona University, a business degree from the University of North Texas, and a Ph.D. in public administration from Florida International University.

Susan Montoya Bryan, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources
Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources

Premier Doug Ford will announce on Thursday that beer, wine and canned cocktail drinks will be sold in Ontario convenience stores and gas stations starting in January 2026, sources confirm with CityNews. The...

11m ago

Ontario walks back plan to dissolve Peel Region, citing tax hikes, service disruptions
Ontario walks back plan to dissolve Peel Region, citing tax hikes, service disruptions

The province of Ontario will not move forward with plans to dissolve Peel Region. In a release on Wednesday, Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra said legislation would be introduced in the new year...

2h ago

Oakville couple out nearly $55K after kitchen renovation 'nightmare'
Oakville couple out nearly $55K after kitchen renovation 'nightmare'

Angela and Gino Costabile's home in Oakville is all decked out for the holidays. Several lights and decorations adorn the home inside and out. “Christmas is so very special for us,” Angela said. The...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

OPP report multiple collisions, roll-overs due to wintry weather
OPP report multiple collisions, roll-overs due to wintry weather

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers were busy on Wednesday as wintry weather in southern Ontario created hazardous road conditions, with multiple collisions and injuries reported. Officers...

57m ago

Top Stories

Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources
Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources

Premier Doug Ford will announce on Thursday that beer, wine and canned cocktail drinks will be sold in Ontario convenience stores and gas stations starting in January 2026, sources confirm with CityNews. The...

11m ago

Ontario walks back plan to dissolve Peel Region, citing tax hikes, service disruptions
Ontario walks back plan to dissolve Peel Region, citing tax hikes, service disruptions

The province of Ontario will not move forward with plans to dissolve Peel Region. In a release on Wednesday, Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra said legislation would be introduced in the new year...

2h ago

Oakville couple out nearly $55K after kitchen renovation 'nightmare'
Oakville couple out nearly $55K after kitchen renovation 'nightmare'

Angela and Gino Costabile's home in Oakville is all decked out for the holidays. Several lights and decorations adorn the home inside and out. “Christmas is so very special for us,” Angela said. The...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

OPP report multiple collisions, roll-overs due to wintry weather
OPP report multiple collisions, roll-overs due to wintry weather

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers were busy on Wednesday as wintry weather in southern Ontario created hazardous road conditions, with multiple collisions and injuries reported. Officers...

57m ago

Most Watched Today

3:28
Kitchen reno project leaves Oakville couple with an expensive mess
Kitchen reno project leaves Oakville couple with an expensive mess

An Oakville couple is speaking out after paying thousands of dollars for a kitchen redo and having very little to show for it. Pat Taney reports.

7h ago

2:52
City Council set to discuss the renaming of Dundas Street
City Council set to discuss the renaming of Dundas Street

Councillor Stephen Holyday has brought forward an administrative inquiry on the renaming of Dundas Street set to be discussed in council this week. He's asking about the cost of the project and accuracy of the accusations against Henry Dundas

18h ago

1:52
Joly: Canada joins calls for humanitarian ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war
Joly: Canada joins calls for humanitarian ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs says Canada will vote in favour of a humanitarian ceasefire at the United Nations meeting today. In a joint statement, Canada, New Zealand and Australia call for the ceasefire and return of hostages.

7h ago

1:48
Jury rules Soleiman Faqiri's death in Lindsay jail was homicide
Jury rules Soleiman Faqiri's death in Lindsay jail was homicide

Jurors on the coroner's inquest into the death of 30-year-old Soleiman Faqiri have ruled that his death should be seen as a homicide. As Shauna Hunt explains, the ruling is not legally binding.

1:38
Inside one of the top pickleball courts in the GTA
Inside one of the top pickleball courts in the GTA

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke to Kyle Rigato who is the Head Pickleball Professional at One Health Clubs in Mississauga about the rapid growth of the sport in the GTA and just how few courts are actually made for the sport.
More Videos