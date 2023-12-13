Oklahoma City voters approve sales tax for $900 million arena to keep NBA’s Thunder through 2050

By Sean Murphy, The Associated Press

Posted December 13, 2023 7:00 am.

Last Updated December 13, 2023 7:12 am.

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma City voters on Tuesday approved a 1% sales tax for six years to help fund a new downtown arena for the NBA’s Thunder that is expected to cost at least $900 million.

The Oklahoma State Election Board reported that 71% of the city’s voters approved the plan.

The vote is an example of the connection between the team, fans and the community, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

“We are grateful to the people of Oklahoma City for the confidence they have shown in both the Thunder and the NBA as we embark on a new era of global sports and entertainment,” Silver said.

Under the deal, the Thunder agree to stay in Oklahoma City through at least 2050.

The Thunder’s ownership group will contribute $50 million toward construction of the new arena. The deal also calls for $70 million in funding from a sales tax approved by voters in 2019 for upgrades to the existing Paycom arena.

The proposal was strongly endorsed by Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt and officials from the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber of Commerce, who argued that keeping the Thunder is an integral part of the city’s growth and economic development.

The sales tax will begin April 1, 2028, when the current sales tax ends, so the city’s sales tax rate will remain unchanged. An exact location hasn’t been determined, but the deal calls for the arena to open in time for the 2029-2030 NBA season.

Council members Nikki Nice and JoBeth Hamon opposed both the proposed sales tax and the letter of intent with the Thunder owners.

“This deal was negotiated from a position of fear and scarcity, which benefits those who are wealthy, while the benefits never trickle down to regular folks,” Hamon wrote on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

A group of more than 25 local economists also urged a “no” vote on the arena, arguing that it came without price caps and would not have a meaningful impact on economic growth.

The NBA franchise — which used to be the Seattle SuperSonics — moved to Oklahoma City in 2008.

___

Associated Press sports writer Cliff Brunt and writer Ken Miller in Oklahoma City contributed to this report.

Sean Murphy, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man rushed to hospital following overnight shooting near Little Italy
Man rushed to hospital following overnight shooting near Little Italy

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after an overnight shooting in Toronto's west end. Emergency crews were called to College Street and Ossington Avenue around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday for reports...

35m ago

Liberal caucus meets after Canada votes for Israel-Hamas ceasefire at United Nations
Liberal caucus meets after Canada votes for Israel-Hamas ceasefire at United Nations

Liberal MPs are set to gather for what is expected to be their final caucus meeting of the year, a day after Canada shifted its stance to join international calls for an immediate ceasefire between Israel...

1h ago

Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in 'Homicide' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' dies at 61
Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in 'Homicide' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' dies at 61

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor who would master gritty drama for seven seasons on "Homicide: Life on The Street” and modern comedy for eight on “Brooklyn 99,” died Monday...

7h ago

Matthews stays hot as Maple Leafs overpower Rangers with 7-3 win
Matthews stays hot as Maple Leafs overpower Rangers with 7-3 win

Auston Matthews had two goals and four points as the Toronto Maple Leafs used a goal-scoring onslaught to beat the New York Rangers 7-3 in the Big Apple on Tuesday night. Matthews became the first...

9h ago

Top Stories

Man rushed to hospital following overnight shooting near Little Italy
Man rushed to hospital following overnight shooting near Little Italy

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after an overnight shooting in Toronto's west end. Emergency crews were called to College Street and Ossington Avenue around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday for reports...

35m ago

Liberal caucus meets after Canada votes for Israel-Hamas ceasefire at United Nations
Liberal caucus meets after Canada votes for Israel-Hamas ceasefire at United Nations

Liberal MPs are set to gather for what is expected to be their final caucus meeting of the year, a day after Canada shifted its stance to join international calls for an immediate ceasefire between Israel...

1h ago

Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in 'Homicide' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' dies at 61
Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in 'Homicide' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' dies at 61

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor who would master gritty drama for seven seasons on "Homicide: Life on The Street” and modern comedy for eight on “Brooklyn 99,” died Monday...

7h ago

Matthews stays hot as Maple Leafs overpower Rangers with 7-3 win
Matthews stays hot as Maple Leafs overpower Rangers with 7-3 win

Auston Matthews had two goals and four points as the Toronto Maple Leafs used a goal-scoring onslaught to beat the New York Rangers 7-3 in the Big Apple on Tuesday night. Matthews became the first...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

1:48
Jury rules Soleiman Faqiri's death in Lindsay jail was homicide
Jury rules Soleiman Faqiri's death in Lindsay jail was homicide

Jurors on the coroner's inquest into the death of 30-year-old Soleiman Faqiri have ruled that his death should be seen as a homicide. As Shauna Hunt explains, the ruling is not legally binding.

18h ago

1:38
Inside one of the top pickleball courts in the GTA
Inside one of the top pickleball courts in the GTA

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke to Kyle Rigato who is the Head Pickleball Professional at One Health Clubs in Mississauga about the rapid growth of the sport in the GTA and just how few courts are actually made for the sport.

19h ago

3:31
Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of second-degree murder in sodium nitrite deaths
Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of second-degree murder in sodium nitrite deaths

Over a dozen second-degree murder charges have been levelled against an Ontario man accused of selling lethal substances to people at risk of self-harm. Faiza Amin reports on the investigation.

18h ago

2:26
Community group proposes gentrification tax
Community group proposes gentrification tax

A Parkdale community group is proposing a gentrification tax on home sales. Michelle Mackey is speaking with members about how it would work and where the money would go.
2:20
What should you donate to food banks?
What should you donate to food banks?

With one in ten Torontonians using food banks this year, the need for donations has risen exponentially. Dilshad Burman with what food banks need the most at this time.
More Videos