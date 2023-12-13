OPP report multiple collisions, roll-overs due to wintry weather

Ontario vehicle collisions
Officers responded to several incidents on Hwy. 115 and Hwy. 35, with as many as 12 vehicles involved, including nine in the ditch and multiple vehicles rolled over. Photo: Ontario Highway Safety Division/X.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 13, 2023 5:31 pm.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers were busy on Wednesday as wintry weather in southern Ontario created hazardous road conditions, with multiple collisions and injuries reported.

Officers responded to several incidents on Hwy. 115 and Hwy. 35, with as many as 12 vehicles involved, including nine in the ditch and multiple cars rolled over.

An OPP spokesperson said two people were taken to a hospital with injuries and that one involved a person being struck by a vehicle while they were outside of their car.

Environment Canada issued snow squall warnings in various regions on Wednesday, including areas in northern York and Durham, including Newmarket, Barrie, Georgina, and Uxbridge, where the weather agency called for up to 15 cm of snow.

Conditions were expected to improve in these regions by the evening.

“Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common,” Environment Canada wrote in its alert.

“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources
Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources

Premier Doug Ford will announce on Thursday that beer, wine and canned cocktail drinks will be sold in Ontario convenience stores and gas stations starting in January 2026, sources confirm with CityNews. The...

9m ago

Ontario walks back plan to dissolve Peel Region, citing tax hikes, service disruptions
Ontario walks back plan to dissolve Peel Region, citing tax hikes, service disruptions

The province of Ontario will not move forward with plans to dissolve Peel Region. In a release on Wednesday, Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra said legislation would be introduced in the new year...

2h ago

Oakville couple out nearly $55K after kitchen renovation 'nightmare'
Oakville couple out nearly $55K after kitchen renovation 'nightmare'

Angela and Gino Costabile's home in Oakville is all decked out for the holidays. Several lights and decorations adorn the home inside and out. “Christmas is so very special for us,” Angela said. The...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

'Heart filled with joy': Toronto retiree wins $5M in OLG Lotto 6/49
'Heart filled with joy': Toronto retiree wins $5M in OLG Lotto 6/49

Sometimes dreams do come true. A retired man from Toronto is $5 million richer after he won the OLG Lotto 6/49 classic jackpot on Nov. 29, 2023. Rafael Mesa Valdes, who retired from the construction...

2h ago

Top Stories

Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources
Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources

Premier Doug Ford will announce on Thursday that beer, wine and canned cocktail drinks will be sold in Ontario convenience stores and gas stations starting in January 2026, sources confirm with CityNews. The...

9m ago

Ontario walks back plan to dissolve Peel Region, citing tax hikes, service disruptions
Ontario walks back plan to dissolve Peel Region, citing tax hikes, service disruptions

The province of Ontario will not move forward with plans to dissolve Peel Region. In a release on Wednesday, Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra said legislation would be introduced in the new year...

2h ago

Oakville couple out nearly $55K after kitchen renovation 'nightmare'
Oakville couple out nearly $55K after kitchen renovation 'nightmare'

Angela and Gino Costabile's home in Oakville is all decked out for the holidays. Several lights and decorations adorn the home inside and out. “Christmas is so very special for us,” Angela said. The...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

'Heart filled with joy': Toronto retiree wins $5M in OLG Lotto 6/49
'Heart filled with joy': Toronto retiree wins $5M in OLG Lotto 6/49

Sometimes dreams do come true. A retired man from Toronto is $5 million richer after he won the OLG Lotto 6/49 classic jackpot on Nov. 29, 2023. Rafael Mesa Valdes, who retired from the construction...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:28
Kitchen reno project leaves Oakville couple with an expensive mess
Kitchen reno project leaves Oakville couple with an expensive mess

An Oakville couple is speaking out after paying thousands of dollars for a kitchen redo and having very little to show for it. Pat Taney reports.

7h ago

2:52
City Council set to discuss the renaming of Dundas Street
City Council set to discuss the renaming of Dundas Street

Councillor Stephen Holyday has brought forward an administrative inquiry on the renaming of Dundas Street set to be discussed in council this week. He's asking about the cost of the project and accuracy of the accusations against Henry Dundas

18h ago

1:52
Joly: Canada joins calls for humanitarian ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war
Joly: Canada joins calls for humanitarian ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs says Canada will vote in favour of a humanitarian ceasefire at the United Nations meeting today. In a joint statement, Canada, New Zealand and Australia call for the ceasefire and return of hostages.

7h ago

1:48
Jury rules Soleiman Faqiri's death in Lindsay jail was homicide
Jury rules Soleiman Faqiri's death in Lindsay jail was homicide

Jurors on the coroner's inquest into the death of 30-year-old Soleiman Faqiri have ruled that his death should be seen as a homicide. As Shauna Hunt explains, the ruling is not legally binding.

1:38
Inside one of the top pickleball courts in the GTA
Inside one of the top pickleball courts in the GTA

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke to Kyle Rigato who is the Head Pickleball Professional at One Health Clubs in Mississauga about the rapid growth of the sport in the GTA and just how few courts are actually made for the sport.
More Videos