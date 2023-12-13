OPP report multiple collisions, roll-overs due to wintry weather

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers were busy on Wednesday as wintry weather in southern Ontario created hazardous road conditions, with multiple collisions and injuries reported.

Officers responded to several incidents on Hwy. 115 and Hwy. 35, with as many as 12 vehicles involved, including nine in the ditch and multiple cars rolled over.

An OPP spokesperson said two people were taken to a hospital with injuries and that one involved a person being struck by a vehicle while they were outside of their car.

Winter driving conditions today on #Hwy115/35 – 12 vehicles, 9 in the ditch, several rolled over. 2 people to hospital with injuries. One of the injured was outside of their vehicle when they got hit. #DriveSafe. #TorontoOPP ^ks pic.twitter.com/Kl7cJuWvUk — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) December 13, 2023

Environment Canada issued snow squall warnings in various regions on Wednesday, including areas in northern York and Durham, including Newmarket, Barrie, Georgina, and Uxbridge, where the weather agency called for up to 15 cm of snow.

Conditions were expected to improve in these regions by the evening.

“Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common,” Environment Canada wrote in its alert.

“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations.”