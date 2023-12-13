Ontario housing minister to make announcement amid talk of Peel’s future

Ontario’s housing minister is set to make an announcement later today amid reports the government is considering reversing course on dissolving the Region of Peel.

Paul Calandra has reversed several big government moves since he took over the housing portfolio in September after his predecessor resigned amid the Greenbelt scandal.

The government passed the Hazel McCallion Act in the spring to dissolve Peel Region, which is made up of Mississauga, Brampton and Caledon.

The act fulfilled a promise Premier Doug Ford made to the former longtime mayor of Mississauga that it would stand as an independent city

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown has recently said the dissolution would cost more than $1 billion and leave his city with no choice but to raise taxes.

Mississauga mayor and new Ontario Liberal Party Leader Bonnie Crombie wants Peel to dissolve and has questioned the accuracy of Brown’s figures.