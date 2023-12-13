Reaction to the death of Andre-Braugher, including from Terry Crews, David Simon and Shonda Rhimes

FILE - Andre Braugher arrives at An Evening With "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" at Bing Theatre, May 7, 2015, in Los Angeles. Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor best known for his roles on the series “Homicide: Life on The Street” and “Brooklyn 99,” died Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, at age 61. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 13, 2023 11:48 am.

Last Updated December 13, 2023 11:56 am.

A collection of reactions to the death of Andre-Braugher, the actor whose credits included the gritty “Homicide: Life on The Street” and the silly “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”

“I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon. You taught me so much. I will be forever grateful for the experience of knowing you. Thank you for your wisdom, your advice, your kindness and your friendship.” — “Brooklyn 99” co-star Terry Crews, via Instagram.

“Deeply saddened by the news of Andre Braugher’s passing. I mourn not only the loss of an extraordinary actor but, more profoundly, the departure of a warm and kind soul. His talent was undeniable, but it was his genuine kindness that truly set him apart. Rest well.” — Shonda Rhimes via Instagram.

“Andre Braugher. God. I’ve worked with a lot of wonderful actors. I’ll never work with one better. Stunned and thinking of Ami and his sons and so many memories of this good man that are now a blessing. But too damn soon.” — David Simon, who wrote “Homicide: A Year on the Killing Streets,” via X, formerly Twitter.

“First time I saw Andre Braugher was in Measure for Measure in Central Park. 1993. Angelo. He fired onto the stage and I was like, “Whoa. What just happened?!” Different level. That was as plain to see as the sky above the stage. Super smart. Forceful. A master. And good dude. RIP.” — Jeffrey Wright, via X.

“Will miss your dulcet tones. Forever lucky to have gone on such a journey with you. Ringside seat. You were so funny to me and the epitome of still waters run deep. I will always cherish our conversations, often with me hanging in your doorway barring your exit, and the insane opportunity to be your sidekick. — “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” co-star Chelsea Peretti, via Instagram.

“Always our Captain. We love you, Andre.” — The official “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” Instagram account.

“Loved watching him work. Anytime he entered a scene he commanded attention. Terrible loss and taken away from his family and friends way too soon.” — Actor Kirk Acevedo via X.

