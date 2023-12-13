Rembrandt portraits that were privately held for nearly 200 years go on show in Amsterdam

By The Associated Press

Posted December 13, 2023 10:13 am.

Last Updated December 13, 2023 10:26 am.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — After nearly 200 years in a private collection, a pair of small portraits by 17th century Dutch Master Rembrandt van Rijn went on display Wednesday after a long-term loan to the Netherlands’ national art and history museum.

The Rijksmuseum said the portraits of Jan Willemsz van der Pluym and his wife Jaapgen “disappeared from view for almost two centuries, before resurfacing two years ago.”

The paintings, believed to be the last known pair of privately held Rembrandt portraits, were sold at auction this year and given on long-term loan by the family of wealthy Dutch businessman Henry Holterman, the museum said.

“Given my close relationship with the museum and the fact that the team of experts has been conducting research into these portraits over a period of years, I feel that these works belong in the museum,” Holterman said in a statement.

The museum said that based on their small size and “dynamic, sketchy style,” the portraits likely were painted by Rembrandt as a favor to the couple, who had close links to his family since Jan and Jaapgen’s son Dominicus married the painter’s cousin, Cornelia Cornelisdr van Suytbroek.

Rijksmuseum Director Taco Dibbits welcomed the loan and said the portraits “will bring visitors closer to Rembrandt’s family circle.”

Researchers at the museum worked to establish that Rembrandt painted the portraits, which measure about 20×16.5 centimeters (8×6 inches), using high-tech scans and paint analysis.

“When taken together, the various research results amount to compelling evidence,” the museum said.

The portraits were hung alongside other works by Rembrandt.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man shot inside vehicle in Brampton; suspects sought
Man shot inside vehicle in Brampton; suspects sought

A man is injured in hospital after he was shot while inside a vehicle near the Brampton-Caledon border on Wednesday morning. Peel police were called to the area of Torbram and Mayfield roads around...

21m ago

Bonnie Crombie says Jan. 12 will be her last day as Mississauga mayor
Bonnie Crombie says Jan. 12 will be her last day as Mississauga mayor

Bonnie Crombie says January 12 will be her last day as Mayor of Mississauga. Crombie says in her resignation letter posted to social media on Thursday morning that she will continue to work with city...

23m ago

Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot

Tesla is recalling nearly all of the vehicles it sold in the U.S., more than 2 million across its model lineup, to fix a defective system that’s supposed to ensure drivers are paying attention when they...

1h ago

Caledon man on parole arrested as police seize $30,000 worth of drugs
Caledon man on parole arrested as police seize $30,000 worth of drugs

Police say a Caledon man on parole for drug trafficking offences has been arrested after officers seized $30,000 worth of drugs, money and other items during a traffic stop in Richmond Hill. York Regional...

19m ago

Top Stories

Man shot inside vehicle in Brampton; suspects sought
Man shot inside vehicle in Brampton; suspects sought

A man is injured in hospital after he was shot while inside a vehicle near the Brampton-Caledon border on Wednesday morning. Peel police were called to the area of Torbram and Mayfield roads around...

21m ago

Bonnie Crombie says Jan. 12 will be her last day as Mississauga mayor
Bonnie Crombie says Jan. 12 will be her last day as Mississauga mayor

Bonnie Crombie says January 12 will be her last day as Mayor of Mississauga. Crombie says in her resignation letter posted to social media on Thursday morning that she will continue to work with city...

23m ago

Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot

Tesla is recalling nearly all of the vehicles it sold in the U.S., more than 2 million across its model lineup, to fix a defective system that’s supposed to ensure drivers are paying attention when they...

1h ago

Caledon man on parole arrested as police seize $30,000 worth of drugs
Caledon man on parole arrested as police seize $30,000 worth of drugs

Police say a Caledon man on parole for drug trafficking offences has been arrested after officers seized $30,000 worth of drugs, money and other items during a traffic stop in Richmond Hill. York Regional...

19m ago

Most Watched Today

1:52
Joly: Canada joins calls for humanitarian ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war
Joly: Canada joins calls for humanitarian ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs says Canada will vote in favour of a humanitarian ceasefire at the United Nations meeting today. In a joint statement, Canada, New Zealand and Australia call for the ceasefire and return of hostages.

17h ago

1:48
Jury rules Soleiman Faqiri's death in Lindsay jail was homicide
Jury rules Soleiman Faqiri's death in Lindsay jail was homicide

Jurors on the coroner's inquest into the death of 30-year-old Soleiman Faqiri have ruled that his death should be seen as a homicide. As Shauna Hunt explains, the ruling is not legally binding.

22h ago

1:38
Inside one of the top pickleball courts in the GTA
Inside one of the top pickleball courts in the GTA

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke to Kyle Rigato who is the Head Pickleball Professional at One Health Clubs in Mississauga about the rapid growth of the sport in the GTA and just how few courts are actually made for the sport.

22h ago

3:31
Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of second-degree murder in sodium nitrite deaths
Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of second-degree murder in sodium nitrite deaths

Over a dozen second-degree murder charges have been levelled against an Ontario man accused of selling lethal substances to people at risk of self-harm. Faiza Amin reports on the investigation.

21h ago

2:26
Community group proposes gentrification tax
Community group proposes gentrification tax

A Parkdale community group is proposing a gentrification tax on home sales. Michelle Mackey is speaking with members about how it would work and where the money would go.
More Videos