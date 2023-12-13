Self-defence or deliberate killing: Final arguments in trial of Saskatchewan Mountie

Former RCMP officer Bernie Herman enters the court of King’s Bench on the second day of his trial in Prince Albert, Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 13, 2023 1:08 pm.

Last Updated December 13, 2023 1:12 pm.

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Crown prosecutors say a Saskatchewan Mountie deliberately lured his lover to an isolated area to kill him, but the officer’s lawyer argues the shooting was in self-defence.

Bernie Herman, who is 55, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Braden Herman.

The two men are not related.

Braden Herman’s naked body was found in 2021 in a park on the outskirts of Prince Albert.

Prosecutor Jennifer Schmidt says in the trial’s closing arguments that Bernie Herman’s testimony about not being able to remember what happened cannot be believed. 

Defence lawyer Darren Kraushaar told court the men’s relationship was violent and toxic and the shooting was not planned or deliberate. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario walks back plan to dissolve Peel Region, citing tax hikes, service disruptions
Ontario walks back plan to dissolve Peel Region, citing tax hikes, service disruptions

The province of Ontario will not move forward with plans to dissolve Peel Region. In a release on Wednesday, Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra said legislation would be introduced in the new year...

18m ago

Oakville couple out nearly $55K after kitchen renovation 'nightmare'
Oakville couple out nearly $55K after kitchen renovation 'nightmare'

Angela and Gino Costabile’s home in Oakville is all decked out for the holidays. Several lights and decorations adorn the home inside and out. “Christmas is so very special for us,” Angela said. The...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Snow squall warning in effect for parts of GTA ahead of Friday warmup
Snow squall warning in effect for parts of GTA ahead of Friday warmup

The official start of the season is still more than a week away but parts of the GTA are bracing for a burst of winter weather on Wednesday. Snow squall warnings and travel advisories are in place for...

2h ago

Man shot inside vehicle in Brampton; suspects sought
Man shot inside vehicle in Brampton; suspects sought

A man is injured in hospital after he was shot while inside a vehicle near the Brampton-Caledon border on Wednesday morning. Peel police were called to the area of Torbram and Mayfield roads around...

3h ago

Top Stories

Ontario walks back plan to dissolve Peel Region, citing tax hikes, service disruptions
Ontario walks back plan to dissolve Peel Region, citing tax hikes, service disruptions

The province of Ontario will not move forward with plans to dissolve Peel Region. In a release on Wednesday, Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra said legislation would be introduced in the new year...

18m ago

Oakville couple out nearly $55K after kitchen renovation 'nightmare'
Oakville couple out nearly $55K after kitchen renovation 'nightmare'

Angela and Gino Costabile’s home in Oakville is all decked out for the holidays. Several lights and decorations adorn the home inside and out. “Christmas is so very special for us,” Angela said. The...

Speakers Corner

2h ago

Snow squall warning in effect for parts of GTA ahead of Friday warmup
Snow squall warning in effect for parts of GTA ahead of Friday warmup

The official start of the season is still more than a week away but parts of the GTA are bracing for a burst of winter weather on Wednesday. Snow squall warnings and travel advisories are in place for...

2h ago

Man shot inside vehicle in Brampton; suspects sought
Man shot inside vehicle in Brampton; suspects sought

A man is injured in hospital after he was shot while inside a vehicle near the Brampton-Caledon border on Wednesday morning. Peel police were called to the area of Torbram and Mayfield roads around...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:28
Kitchen reno project leaves Oakville couple with an expensive mess
Kitchen reno project leaves Oakville couple with an expensive mess

An Oakville couple is speaking out after paying thousands of dollars for a kitchen redo and having very little to show for it. Pat Taney reports.

2h ago

1:52
Joly: Canada joins calls for humanitarian ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war
Joly: Canada joins calls for humanitarian ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs says Canada will vote in favour of a humanitarian ceasefire at the United Nations meeting today. In a joint statement, Canada, New Zealand and Australia call for the ceasefire and return of hostages.

2h ago

1:48
Jury rules Soleiman Faqiri's death in Lindsay jail was homicide
Jury rules Soleiman Faqiri's death in Lindsay jail was homicide

Jurors on the coroner's inquest into the death of 30-year-old Soleiman Faqiri have ruled that his death should be seen as a homicide. As Shauna Hunt explains, the ruling is not legally binding.

1:38
Inside one of the top pickleball courts in the GTA
Inside one of the top pickleball courts in the GTA

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke to Kyle Rigato who is the Head Pickleball Professional at One Health Clubs in Mississauga about the rapid growth of the sport in the GTA and just how few courts are actually made for the sport.
3:31
Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of second-degree murder in sodium nitrite deaths
Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of second-degree murder in sodium nitrite deaths

Over a dozen second-degree murder charges have been levelled against an Ontario man accused of selling lethal substances to people at risk of self-harm. Faiza Amin reports on the investigation.

More Videos