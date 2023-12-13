Sri Lanka will get the second tranche of a much-need bailout package from the IMF

People buy vegetables at a market in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. The International Monetary Fund executive board has approved the release of $ 337 million second tranche of a bailout package to help Sri Lanka recover from its worst economic crisis. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

By Krishan Francis, The Associated Press

Posted December 13, 2023 4:05 am.

Last Updated December 13, 2023 4:12 am.

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The International Monetary Fund executive board approved the release of the second tranche of a $2.9 billion dollar bailout package to help Sri Lanka recover from the worst economic crisis in its history.

In a statement, the fund said the decision Tuesday to release $337 million came after Sri Lanka had made “commendable progress” toward debt sustainability, raising revenue, rebuilding its reserves, reducing inflation and safeguarding financial stability.

It said a strong commitment to improving governance and protecting the poor and vulnerable remains critical.

In September, the IMF delayed the release of the second tranche of the four-year package, saying Sri Lanka’s economy was recovering but the country needed to improve its tax administration, eliminate exemptions and crack down on tax evasion.

Sri Lanka plunged into its worst economic crisis last year, suffering severe shortages and drawing strident protests that led to the ouster of then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. It declared bankruptcy in April 2022 with more than $83 billion in debt — more than half of it to foreign creditors.

The approval follows Sri Lanka’s agreement with an Official Creditor Committee on debt restructuring, covering about $5.9 billion of outstanding public debt. Japan and India are members of the 17-strong creditor committee. Sri Lanka had previously reached a debt restructuring agreement with China’s EXIM Bank covering $ 4.2 billion in outstanding debt.

Sri Lanka is hoping to restructure $17 billion of its tens of billions of outstanding debt.

Over the past year, Sri Lanka’s severe shortages of essentials like food, fuel and medicine have largely abated, and authorities have restored power supplies.

But public dissatisfaction has grown over the government’s efforts to increase revenues by raising electricity bills and imposing heavy new income taxes on professionals and businesses.

This week the government increased the rate of the Valued Added Tax and extended it to cover many essential items such as cooking gas, fuel, medicines etc. under the tax.

Krishan Francis, The Associated Press






Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Driver going 192 km/h told OPP their passenger had a stomach ache
Driver going 192 km/h told OPP their passenger had a stomach ache

A speeding driver allegedly told an officer when they were pulled over in Hamilton that the reason they were going so fast was to get their passenger home because they had a stomach ache. Ontario Provincial...

5h ago

Woman allegedly armed with scissors tased by Toronto police
Woman allegedly armed with scissors tased by Toronto police

Toronto police say a woman allegedly armed with scissors was tased by responding officers on Tuesday. Authorities were called to the St. Clair West and Caledonia Road area in Earlscourt just after 4:30...

8h ago

Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in 'Homicide' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' dies at 61
Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in 'Homicide' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' dies at 61

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor who would master gritty drama for seven seasons on "Homicide: Life on The Street” and modern comedy for eight on “Brooklyn 99,” died Monday...

4h ago

Jurors deem Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide as inquest concludes with 57 recommendations
Jurors deem Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide as inquest concludes with 57 recommendations

Jurors have deemed the death of a mentally ill man at an Ontario jail a homicide and made 57 recommendations, including that the province create a designated "inspectorate" for corrections. The jury...

12h ago

Top Stories

Driver going 192 km/h told OPP their passenger had a stomach ache
Driver going 192 km/h told OPP their passenger had a stomach ache

A speeding driver allegedly told an officer when they were pulled over in Hamilton that the reason they were going so fast was to get their passenger home because they had a stomach ache. Ontario Provincial...

5h ago

Woman allegedly armed with scissors tased by Toronto police
Woman allegedly armed with scissors tased by Toronto police

Toronto police say a woman allegedly armed with scissors was tased by responding officers on Tuesday. Authorities were called to the St. Clair West and Caledonia Road area in Earlscourt just after 4:30...

8h ago

Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in 'Homicide' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' dies at 61
Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in 'Homicide' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' dies at 61

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor who would master gritty drama for seven seasons on "Homicide: Life on The Street” and modern comedy for eight on “Brooklyn 99,” died Monday...

4h ago

Jurors deem Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide as inquest concludes with 57 recommendations
Jurors deem Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide as inquest concludes with 57 recommendations

Jurors have deemed the death of a mentally ill man at an Ontario jail a homicide and made 57 recommendations, including that the province create a designated "inspectorate" for corrections. The jury...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

1:48
Jury rules Soleiman Faqiri's death in Lindsay jail was homicide
Jury rules Soleiman Faqiri's death in Lindsay jail was homicide

Jurors on the coroner's inquest into the death of 30-year-old Soleiman Faqiri have ruled that his death should be seen as a homicide. As Shauna Hunt explains, the ruling is not legally binding.

15h ago

1:38
Inside one of the top pickleball courts in the GTA
Inside one of the top pickleball courts in the GTA

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke to Kyle Rigato who is the Head Pickleball Professional at One Health Clubs in Mississauga about the rapid growth of the sport in the GTA and just how few courts are actually made for the sport.

16h ago

3:31
Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of second-degree murder in sodium nitrite deaths
Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of second-degree murder in sodium nitrite deaths

Over a dozen second-degree murder charges have been levelled against an Ontario man accused of selling lethal substances to people at risk of self-harm. Faiza Amin reports on the investigation.

15h ago

2:26
Community group proposes gentrification tax
Community group proposes gentrification tax

A Parkdale community group is proposing a gentrification tax on home sales. Michelle Mackey is speaking with members about how it would work and where the money would go.
2:20
What should you donate to food banks?
What should you donate to food banks?

With one in ten Torontonians using food banks this year, the need for donations has risen exponentially. Dilshad Burman with what food banks need the most at this time.
More Videos