Stock market today: Asian shares are mixed ahead of the Fed’s decision on interest rates

A Christmas tree stands in front of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023, in New York. World shares advanced Monday ahead of an update on U.S. consumer prices. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

By Elaine Kurtenbach, The Associated Press

Posted December 13, 2023 2:51 am.

Last Updated December 13, 2023 2:56 am.

BANGKOK (AP) — Asian shares were mixed on Wednesday ahead of a decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve on interest rates.

Benchmarks declined in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul but rose in Tokyo and Sydney. U.S. futures edged higher while oil prices slipped.

The Bank of Japan’s quarterly “tankan” report, released Wednesday, measured business sentiment among major manufacturers at plus 12, up from plus 9 in October and plus 5 in June. It was the third straight month of improvement.

The survey measures corporate sentiment by subtracting the number of companies saying business conditions are negative from those replying they are positive.

“The continued improvement in the ‘tankan’ suggests that the drop in Q3 GDP was just a blip, but we still expect GDP growth to slow sharply next year,” Marcel Thieliant of Capital Economics said in a commentary.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.3% to 32,926.35 and the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia was up 0.3% at 7,257.80.

Shares in China declined on what analysts said was disappointment over a lack of major stimulus measures from a major economic planning conference that ended on Tuesday.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.9% to 16,231.97 and the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.2% at 2,968.76. South Korea’s Kospi lost 1% to 2,510.66.

Taiwan’s Taiex edged 0.1% higher and Bangkok’s SET lost 1.1%.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 climbed 0.5% to just below its all-time high set in early 2022 following a report showing inflation in the United States is behaving pretty much as expected.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.5% and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.7%.

Big Tech stocks helped lead the way following solid gains for Nvidia, Meta Platforms and some other of Wall Street’s largest and most influential stocks. They overshadowed a 12.4% tumble for Oracle, whose revenue for the latest quarter fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

Wall Street’s spotlight was on the inflation report, which showed U.S. consumers paid prices for gasoline, food and other living costs last month that were 3.1% higher overall than a year earlier. That was a slight deceleration from October’s 3.2% inflation and exactly in line with economists’ expectations.

The data likely changes nothing about what the Federal Reserve will do at its latest meeting on interest rates, which ends Wednesday. The widespread expectation is still for the Fed to keep its main interest rate steady.

The Fed has already yanked its main interest rate from virtually zero early last year to more than 5.25%, its highest level since 2001. It’s hoping to slow the economy and hurt investment prices by exactly the right amount: enough to stamp out high inflation but not so much that it causes a steep recession.

In other trading, a barrel of benchmark U.S. crude gave up 43 cents to $68.18 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. On Tuesday, it lost $2.71 to settle at $68.61.

It had been above $93 in September but has been falling amid worries that global demand may fall short of available supplies.

Brent crude, the international standard, slipped 45 cents to $72.79 per barrel. It fell $2.79 on Tuesday to $73.24 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 145.87 Japanese yen from 145.45 yen. The euro slipped to $1.0788 from $1.0793.

Elaine Kurtenbach, The Associated Press





Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Driver going 192 km/h told OPP their passenger had a stomach ache
Driver going 192 km/h told OPP their passenger had a stomach ache

A speeding driver allegedly told an officer when they were pulled over in Hamilton that the reason they were going so fast was to get their passenger home because they had a stomach ache. Ontario Provincial...

4h ago

Woman allegedly armed with scissors tased by Toronto police
Woman allegedly armed with scissors tased by Toronto police

Toronto police say a woman allegedly armed with scissors was tased by responding officers on Tuesday. Authorities were called to the St. Clair West and Caledonia Road area in Earlscourt just after 4:30...

7h ago

Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in 'Homicide' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' dies at 61
Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in 'Homicide' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' dies at 61

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor who would master gritty drama for seven seasons on "Homicide: Life on The Street” and modern comedy for eight on “Brooklyn 99,” died Monday...

3h ago

Jurors deem Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide as inquest concludes with 57 recommendations
Jurors deem Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide as inquest concludes with 57 recommendations

Jurors have deemed the death of a mentally ill man at an Ontario jail a homicide and made 57 recommendations, including that the province create a designated "inspectorate" for corrections. The jury...

10h ago

Top Stories

Driver going 192 km/h told OPP their passenger had a stomach ache
Driver going 192 km/h told OPP their passenger had a stomach ache

A speeding driver allegedly told an officer when they were pulled over in Hamilton that the reason they were going so fast was to get their passenger home because they had a stomach ache. Ontario Provincial...

4h ago

Woman allegedly armed with scissors tased by Toronto police
Woman allegedly armed with scissors tased by Toronto police

Toronto police say a woman allegedly armed with scissors was tased by responding officers on Tuesday. Authorities were called to the St. Clair West and Caledonia Road area in Earlscourt just after 4:30...

7h ago

Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in 'Homicide' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' dies at 61
Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in 'Homicide' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' dies at 61

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor who would master gritty drama for seven seasons on "Homicide: Life on The Street” and modern comedy for eight on “Brooklyn 99,” died Monday...

3h ago

Jurors deem Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide as inquest concludes with 57 recommendations
Jurors deem Soleiman Faqiri's death a homicide as inquest concludes with 57 recommendations

Jurors have deemed the death of a mentally ill man at an Ontario jail a homicide and made 57 recommendations, including that the province create a designated "inspectorate" for corrections. The jury...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

1:48
Jury rules Soleiman Faqiri's death in Lindsay jail was homicide
Jury rules Soleiman Faqiri's death in Lindsay jail was homicide

Jurors on the coroner's inquest into the death of 30-year-old Soleiman Faqiri have ruled that his death should be seen as a homicide. As Shauna Hunt explains, the ruling is not legally binding.

14h ago

1:38
Inside one of the top pickleball courts in the GTA
Inside one of the top pickleball courts in the GTA

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke to Kyle Rigato who is the Head Pickleball Professional at One Health Clubs in Mississauga about the rapid growth of the sport in the GTA and just how few courts are actually made for the sport.

14h ago

3:31
Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of second-degree murder in sodium nitrite deaths
Kenneth Law charged with 14 counts of second-degree murder in sodium nitrite deaths

Over a dozen second-degree murder charges have been levelled against an Ontario man accused of selling lethal substances to people at risk of self-harm. Faiza Amin reports on the investigation.

14h ago

2:26
Community group proposes gentrification tax
Community group proposes gentrification tax

A Parkdale community group is proposing a gentrification tax on home sales. Michelle Mackey is speaking with members about how it would work and where the money would go.
2:20
What should you donate to food banks?
What should you donate to food banks?

With one in ten Torontonians using food banks this year, the need for donations has risen exponentially. Dilshad Burman with what food banks need the most at this time.
More Videos