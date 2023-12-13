Toronto police warn of fraud scheme targeting Chinese community

person holding white Android smartphone in white shirt
Toronto police said in most cases, the complainant will receive an unsolicited telephone call from a Mandarin-speaking person. The caller often identifies as a telephone operator with a major cellular telephone company. Photo: Unsplash.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 13, 2023 4:32 pm.

Last Updated December 13, 2023 4:39 pm.

Toronto police have issued a public service announcement warning of an ongoing fraud scheme primarily targeting the Chinese community.

In most cases, police said the complainant will receive an unsolicited phone call from a Mandarin-speaking person. The caller often identifies as a telephone operator with a major cellular company.

Authorities said the caller informs the victim that a cell phone account was opened in China under the complainant’s name and is being used to commit fraud.

The victim is then transferred to someone posing as a police officer in China. The fake officer advises the complainant they are being investigated for fraud and then threatens them with extradition unless funds are provided.

In another possible case, the “police officer” requests funds be sent for the complainant’s name to be cleared in China.

Red flags to watch out for

A police spokesperson said the Toronto Police Service Financial Crimes Unit wants the public to be aware of this scam and offered tips on how to avoid it.

Be aware of threats of extradition from Canada by a foreign national, demands of payment to cover the costs of an investigation or to pay for damages of an overseas crime and if the call is threatening.

Investigators are urging the public not to provide personal information or banking details to anyone over the telephone, not to provide copies of their passport or other identification, and not to transfer funds overseas, including cryptocurrency, in response to demands made over the telephone.

Further, authorities said if residents have provided anyone with personal information or banking details, they should contact a credit agency, TransUnion Canada and/or Equifax, and monitor their accounts.

Top Stories

Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources
Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources

Premier Doug Ford will announce on Thursday that beer, wine and canned cocktail drinks will be sold in Ontario convenience stores and gas stations starting in January 2026, sources confirm with CityNews. The...

9m ago

Ontario walks back plan to dissolve Peel Region, citing tax hikes, service disruptions
Ontario walks back plan to dissolve Peel Region, citing tax hikes, service disruptions

The province of Ontario will not move forward with plans to dissolve Peel Region. In a release on Wednesday, Ontario Housing Minister Paul Calandra said legislation would be introduced in the new year...

1h ago

Oakville couple out nearly $55K after kitchen renovation 'nightmare'
Oakville couple out nearly $55K after kitchen renovation 'nightmare'

Angela and Gino Costabile's home in Oakville is all decked out for the holidays. Several lights and decorations adorn the home inside and out. “Christmas is so very special for us,” Angela said. The...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

New report highlighting impact of social isolation on aging Canadian population
New report highlighting impact of social isolation on aging Canadian population

A new report is highlighting the risk of social isolation and the impact loneliness has on the aging population in Canada. The study finds that as many as 41 per cent of Canadians aged 50 years and...

24m ago

