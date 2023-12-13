Toronto police warn of fraud scheme targeting Chinese community

Toronto police have issued a public service announcement warning of an ongoing fraud scheme primarily targeting the Chinese community.

In most cases, police said the complainant will receive an unsolicited phone call from a Mandarin-speaking person. The caller often identifies as a telephone operator with a major cellular company.

Authorities said the caller informs the victim that a cell phone account was opened in China under the complainant’s name and is being used to commit fraud.

The victim is then transferred to someone posing as a police officer in China. The fake officer advises the complainant they are being investigated for fraud and then threatens them with extradition unless funds are provided.

In another possible case, the “police officer” requests funds be sent for the complainant’s name to be cleared in China.

Red flags to watch out for

A police spokesperson said the Toronto Police Service Financial Crimes Unit wants the public to be aware of this scam and offered tips on how to avoid it.

Be aware of threats of extradition from Canada by a foreign national, demands of payment to cover the costs of an investigation or to pay for damages of an overseas crime and if the call is threatening.

Investigators are urging the public not to provide personal information or banking details to anyone over the telephone, not to provide copies of their passport or other identification, and not to transfer funds overseas, including cryptocurrency, in response to demands made over the telephone.

Further, authorities said if residents have provided anyone with personal information or banking details, they should contact a credit agency, TransUnion Canada and/or Equifax, and monitor their accounts.