Snow squall warning in effect for parts of GTA ahead of Friday warmup

The official start of the season is still more than a week away but parts of the GTA are bracing for a burst of winter weather on Wednesday.

Snow squall warnings and travel advisories are in place for parts of the region ahead of what is expected to be isolated winter activity.

The snow squall warnings are in place for areas in northern York and Durham regions including Newmarket, Barrie, Georgina and Uxbridge, where Environment Canada is calling for up to 15 centimetres of snow.

The weather agency says travel could become hazardous as flurries develop in the morning and build intensity until weakening Wednesday evening.

“Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably,” reads the warning. “Changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common.”

CityNews 680 meteorologist Jill Taylor says the squalls could test the winter driving skills of motorists north of Toronto.

“It’s beautiful and sunny one minute, and then the next your driving in whiteout conditions,” she says. “Possibly as much as 15 centimetres, depending on where these squalls setup.”

A Winter Weather Travel Advisory is also in effect for southern Durham region, from Pickering through to Oshawa. Environment Canada warns of brief bursts of snow that could reduce visibility on the roads this afternoon.

“Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather,” the weather agency says. “Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery.”

The brief winter wallop won’t stick around with sun and cloud expected Thursday and a high of 6 C before it gets even warmer on Friday with a high near 10 C expected.

Daytime highs will hover around 5 C on the weekend with some possible showers on Saturday morning. More information on the extended forecast can be found here.