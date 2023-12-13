US-Audiobooks-Top-10

Posted December 13, 2023 6:05 pm.

Last Updated December 13, 2023 6:12 pm.

Nonfiction

1. Oath and Honor by Liz Cheney, narrated by the author (Little, Brown & Company)

2. The Woman in Me by Britney Spears, narrated by Michelle Williams and Britney Spears – introduction (Simon & Schuster Audio)

3. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

4. Choose Your Enemies Wisely by Patrick Bet-David and Greg Dinkin, narrated by Patrick Bet-David (Penguin Audio)

5. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

6. How Not to Age by Michael Greger, MD, FACLM, narrated by the author (Macmillan Audio)

7. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry, narrated by the author (Macmillan Audio)

8. The Kingdom, the Power, and the Glory by Tim Alberta, narrated by the author (HarperAudio)

9. Outlive by Peter Attia, MD and Bill Gifford – contributor, narrated by Peter Attia, MD (Random House Audio)

10. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

Fiction

1. How to Lose a Guy Before Christmas by A.J. Pine, performed by Andi Arndt and Jason Clarke (Audible Originals)

2. Iron Flame by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

3. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

4. The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes by Suzanne Collins, narrated by Santino Fontana (Scholastic Audio)

5. On a Night Like This by Liz Maverick, performed by Dara Rosenberg and Andrew Eiden (Audible Originals)

6. You Shouldn’t Have Come Here by Jeneva Rose, narrated by Andrew Eiden and Andi Arndt (Blackstone Publishing)

7. He Who Fights with Monsters 10 by Shirtaloon and Travis Deverell, narrated by Heath Miller (Podium Audio)

8. The Spy Coast by Tess Gerritsen, narrated by Hillary Huber and Brittany Pressley (Brilliance Audio)

9. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett, narrated by Meryl Streep (HarperAudio)

10. Trapdoor by J.P. Pomare, performed by Harriet Gordon-Anderson, Blazey Best, Yannick Lawry, Lewis Fitzgerald and Brodie Masini (Audible Originals)

The Associated Press

