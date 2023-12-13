Wholesale inflation in US slowed further last month, signaling that price pressures continue to ease

The Shell Ethane Cracker Plant on the Monongahela River in Monaca, Pa., is shown on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. The plant uses low-cost ethane from shale gas to produce polyethylene.

By Paul Wiseman, The Associated Press

Posted December 13, 2023 8:41 am.

Last Updated December 13, 2023 9:12 am.

Wholesale inflation in the United States was unchanged in November, suggesting that price increases in the economy’s pipeline are continuing to gradually ease.

The Labor Department reported Wednesday that its producer price index — which tracks inflation before it reaches consumers — was flat from October to November after having fallen 0.4% the month before. Measured year over year, producer prices rose just 0.9% from November 2022, the smallest such rise since June.

Excluding volatile food and energy costs, so-called core wholesale prices were unchanged from October and were up just 2% from a year ago — the mildest year-over-year increase since January 2021. Among goods, prices were unchanged from October to November, held down by a 4.1% drop in gasoline prices. Services prices were also flat.

Wednesday’s report reinforced the belief that inflation pressures are cooling across the economy, including among wholesale producers. The figures , which reflect prices charged by manufacturers, farmers and wholesalers, can provide an early sign of how fast consumer inflation will rise in the coming months.

Year-over-year producer price inflation has slowed more or less steadily since peaking at 11.7% in March 2022. That is the month when the Federal Reserve began raising its benchmark interest rate to try to slow accelerating prices. Since then, the Fed has raised the rate 11 times, from near zero to about 5.4%, the highest level in 22 years.

The Fed is expected later Wednesday to announce, after its latest policy meeting, that it’s leaving its benchmark rate unchanged for the third straight meeting. Most economists believe the Fed is done raising rates and expect the central bank to start reducing rates sometime next year.

On Tuesday, the Labor Department reported that consumer prices rose just 0.1% last month from October and 3.1% from a year earlier. But core prices, which the Fed sees as a better indicator of future inflation, were stickier, rising 0.3% from October and 4% from November 2022. Year-over-year consumer price inflation is down sharply from a four-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022 but is still above the Fed’s 2% target.

“The data confirm the downtrend in inflation, although consumer prices are moving lower more gradually,″ said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics. “For the Fed, there is nothing in today’s figures that changes our expectation that (its policymakers) will hold policy steady today, and rates are at a peak.”

Despite widespread predictions that the Fed rate hikes would cause a recession, the U.S. economy and job market have remained surprisingly strong. That has raised hopes the Fed can pull off a so-called soft landing — raising rates enough to tame inflation without sending the economy into recession.

Paul Wiseman, The Associated Press


Top Stories

Man in 20s rushed to hospital following overnight shooting near Little Italy
Man in 20s rushed to hospital following overnight shooting near Little Italy

A man is in hospital with serious injuries after an overnight shooting in Toronto's west end. Emergency crews were called to College Street and Ossington Avenue around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday for reports...

27m ago

Cost of renaming Dundas Street to be discussed at Toronto City Hall this week
Cost of renaming Dundas Street to be discussed at Toronto City Hall this week

The renaming of Dundas Street will be up for discussion at Toronto City Hall this week as councillors meet for the final time this year. One city councillor has submitted an administrative inquiry as...

47m ago

Liberal caucus meets after Canada votes for Israel-Hamas ceasefire at United Nations
Liberal caucus meets after Canada votes for Israel-Hamas ceasefire at United Nations

Liberal MPs are set to gather for what is expected to be their final caucus meeting of the year, a day after Canada shifted its stance to join international calls for an immediate ceasefire between Israel...

2h ago

Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in 'Homicide' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' dies at 61
Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in 'Homicide' and 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' dies at 61

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor who would master gritty drama for seven seasons on "Homicide: Life on The Street” and modern comedy for eight on “Brooklyn 99,” died Monday...

1m ago

