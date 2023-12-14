52 commerical and backyard flocks in B.C. have been infected with bird flu

More than 50 poultry farms in British Columbia have been infected with avian flu since October, but animal health officials say that rate is slowing as the fall migration of wild birds ends. Chickens are seen at a poultry farm in Abbotsford, B.C., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck</div>

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 14, 2023 6:03 pm.

Last Updated December 14, 2023 6:12 pm.

VANCOUVER — More than 50 poultry farms in British Columbia have been infected with avian flu since October, but animal health officials say that rate is slowing as the fall migration of wild birds ends. 

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency said Thursday 47 commercial farms and five small-flocks have been infected with the highly pathogenic H5N1 virus this fall. 

B.C.’s Agriculture Ministry says in a news release that it is working with the agency and B.C.’s poultry producers to ensure enhanced biosecurity measures are in place to limit the spread of disease. 

If the flu is detected in a flock, all the birds on the farm must be destroyed and the CFIA said in November about five million birds in B.C. have been culled due to H5N1 since the first case was detected in April 2022. 

The ministry says avian flu poses a low risk to public health with no risk to food safety, and there are currently no poultry food supply disruptions due to the virus. 

The B.C. government introduced a $5-million farmed animal disease program this year that helps farmers beef up their biosecurity measures, equipment for disease response, research and training to better prevent the flu from entering the barns. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2023. 

The Canadian Press

<!– Photo: 20231214161240-657b765dbda9432685d2fb23jpeg.jpg, Caption: More than 50 poultry farms in British Columbia have been infected with avian flu since October, but animal health officials say that rate is slowing as the fall migration of wild birds ends. Chickens are seen at a poultry farm in Abbotsford, B.C., Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

–>

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Lotto 6/49 $68M winner not planning to quit his job anytime soon
Lotto 6/49 $68M winner not planning to quit his job anytime soon

A Toronto man who came to Canada with one suitcase and a few dollars in his pocket is now a multimillionaire. More than two months after the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot was won, Noel...

6h ago

Woman wanted after attempted child abduction in Annex area
Woman wanted after attempted child abduction in Annex area

Police are searching for a woman wanted in an attempted child abduction investigation. Investigators say a father and child were walking to a daycare in the area of Bloor Street West and Spadina Avenue...

1h ago

Toronto council rescinds 'arbitrary' cap on rideshare licences, Uber praises move
Toronto council rescinds 'arbitrary' cap on rideshare licences, Uber praises move

Toronto's City Council and Mayor Olivia Chow confirmed on Thursday it would continue to issue licences to rideshare drivers, such as Uber, by rescinding a previous cap. Last week, Uber Canada announced...

36m ago

Police look to identify man in alleged sex assault against child aboard TTC bus
Police look to identify man in alleged sex assault against child aboard TTC bus

Police are looking to identify a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a child aboard a TTC bus earlier this month. Investigators say around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 a 10-year-old was on a northbound bus...

4h ago

Top Stories

Lotto 6/49 $68M winner not planning to quit his job anytime soon
Lotto 6/49 $68M winner not planning to quit his job anytime soon

A Toronto man who came to Canada with one suitcase and a few dollars in his pocket is now a multimillionaire. More than two months after the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot was won, Noel...

6h ago

Woman wanted after attempted child abduction in Annex area
Woman wanted after attempted child abduction in Annex area

Police are searching for a woman wanted in an attempted child abduction investigation. Investigators say a father and child were walking to a daycare in the area of Bloor Street West and Spadina Avenue...

1h ago

Toronto council rescinds 'arbitrary' cap on rideshare licences, Uber praises move
Toronto council rescinds 'arbitrary' cap on rideshare licences, Uber praises move

Toronto's City Council and Mayor Olivia Chow confirmed on Thursday it would continue to issue licences to rideshare drivers, such as Uber, by rescinding a previous cap. Last week, Uber Canada announced...

36m ago

Police look to identify man in alleged sex assault against child aboard TTC bus
Police look to identify man in alleged sex assault against child aboard TTC bus

Police are looking to identify a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a child aboard a TTC bus earlier this month. Investigators say around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 a 10-year-old was on a northbound bus...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

5:08
Ontario to bring beer, wine to convenience stores and gas stations
Ontario to bring beer, wine to convenience stores and gas stations

The province has made the move to allow corner stores to sell some alcohol products beginning in 2026.

9m ago

0:57
Crews battle fire at under construction luxury home in North York
Crews battle fire at under construction luxury home in North York

Toronto Fire crews battle a two-alarm residential fire at an under construction home in the York Mills neighbourhood

9h ago

2:20
Daytime temperatures to stay above freezing mark for Toronto
Daytime temperatures to stay above freezing mark for Toronto

Toronto won't see any snow this week, but the same cannot be said for regions such as Barrie, with residents expected to wake up to roughly 15 cm of snow on Thursday.

23h ago

2:58
Use of force concerns being raised after dramatic arrest was caught on camera
Use of force concerns being raised after dramatic arrest was caught on camera

Toronto Police deny an officer put his knee on the neck of a suspect during an arrest at a weekend protest. Shauna Hunt with the video that is raising concerns over use of force.
1:24
Ontario to expand alcohol sales to more stores
Ontario to expand alcohol sales to more stores

The Ontario government is getting set to announce the expansion of alcohol sales, including being able to buy beer and wine in convenience stores and gas stations. Richard Southern with when the new rules will go into effect.
More Videos