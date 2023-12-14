Amazon won’t have to pay hundreds of millions in back taxes after winning EU case

FILE - People stand in the lobby of Amazon offices on Feb. 14, 2019, in New York. Amazon won’t have to pay about 250 million euros ($273 million) in back taxes after European Union judges ruled in favor of the U.S. ecommerce giant, dealing a defeat to the bloc in its efforts to tackle corporate tax avoidance. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted December 14, 2023 8:48 am.

Last Updated December 14, 2023 9:42 am.

LONDON (AP) — Amazon won’t have to pay about 250 million euros ($273 million) in back taxes after European Union judges ruled in favor of the U.S. e-commerce giant Thursday, dealing a defeat to the 27-nation bloc in its efforts to tackle corporate tax avoidance.

The ruling by the EU’s top court is final, ending the long-running legal battle over tax arrangements between Amazon and Luxembourg’s government and marking a further setback for a crackdown by antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager.

The Court of Justice backed a 2021 decision by judges in a lower court who sided with Amazon, saying the European Commission, the EU’s executive branch, had not proved its case that Amazon received illegal state support.

“The Court of Justice confirms that the Commission has not established that the tax ruling given to Amazon by Luxembourg was a State aid that was incompatible with the internal market” of the EU, the court said in a press release.

Amazon welcomed the ruling, saying it confirms that the company “followed all applicable laws and received no special treatment.”

“We look forward to continuing to focus on delivering for our customers across Europe,” the company said in a statement.

The commission said it “will carefully study the judgment and assess its implications.”

The case dates back to 2017, when Vestager charged Amazon with unfairly profiting from special low tax conditions since 2003 in tiny Luxembourg, where its European headquarters are based. As a result, almost three-quarters of Amazon’s profits in the EU were not taxed, she said.

The EU has taken aim at deals between individual countries and companies used to lure foreign multinationals in search of a place to establish their EU headquarters. The practice led to EU states competing with each other and multinationals playing them off one another.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Two-alarm fire destroys under construction luxury home in North York
Two-alarm fire destroys under construction luxury home in North York

Crews are on scene battling a fire at an under construction luxury home in North York on Thursday morning. Toronto Fire tells CityNews the fire broke out at a home on Dempsey Crescent, in the area of...

17m ago

Police searching for 3 missing boys last seen in downtown Toronto
Police searching for 3 missing boys last seen in downtown Toronto

Toronto police are concerned for the safety of three boys who have been missing since Wednesday afternoon. Police say nine-year-old Sylas, 12-year-old Dallas, and 14-year-old River were last seen around...

3h ago

White Christmas in Toronto appears slim with warmer than normal December
White Christmas in Toronto appears slim with warmer than normal December

The prospect of a white Christmas appears to be fading as the warm December weather continues, with the possibility of Toronto and the GTA hitting double digits on Friday. The first official day of...

1h ago

Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources
Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources

Premier Doug Ford will announce on Thursday that beer, wine and canned cocktail drinks will be sold in Ontario convenience stores and gas stations starting in January 2026, sources confirm with CityNews. The...

15h ago

