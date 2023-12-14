An investigation opens into the death of a French actress who accused Depardieu of sexual misconduct

By The Associated Press

Posted December 14, 2023 6:54 am.

Last Updated December 14, 2023 6:56 am.

PARIS (AP) — An investigation was opened following the death last week of a French actress who was among those accusing movie star Gérard Depardieu of sexual misconduct, the Paris prosecutor’s office said Thursday.

Actress Emmanuelle Debever published a post on Facebook in 2019 that Depardieu had groped her in 1982 while they were acting together for the film “Danton.”

Debever’s partner told police on Nov. 29 she left their home, leaving a “worrying” written note, the Paris prosecutor’s office said. She later jumped from a Paris bridge into the Seine river, was given emergency care by rescuers and transported to a hospital, the prosecutor’s office said.

She died Dec. 7 at the age of 60, according to press reports.

On the same day, an investigative documentary was aired on national TV channel France 2 about accusations of sexual misconduct against Depardieu, which included footage of him repeatedly making obscene remarks and gestures during a 2018 trip to North Korea.

Depardieu, 74, has been under investigation since December 2020 for rape and sexual assault, reportedly at his Paris home, following allegations from actress Charlotte Arnould in 2018. He has denied any criminal conduct.

In October, Depardieu published an open letter in the French newspaper Le Figaro that said, “I want to tell you the truth. I have never, ever abused a woman.”

The Paris prosecutor’s office said that, given Debever’s accusations against Depardieu, an investigation into the causes of death has been open — procedure in France when causes of death are unknown or suspicious.

French investigative news website Mediapart earlier this year published information saying that Depardieu has been accused of harassing, groping or sexually assaulting 13 women. The France 2 documentary claims the number of accusers now stands at 16.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Crews battle 2-alarm fire at under construction luxury home in North York
Crews battle 2-alarm fire at under construction luxury home in North York

Crews are on scene battling a fire at an under construction luxury home in North York on Thursday morning. Toronto Fire tells CityNews the fire broke out at a home on Dempsey Crescent, in the area of...

4m ago

Police searching for 3 missing boys last seen in downtown Toronto
Police searching for 3 missing boys last seen in downtown Toronto

Toronto police are concerned for the safety of three boys who have been missing since Wednesday afternoon. Police say nine-year-old Sylas, 12-year-old Dallas, and 14-year-old River were last seen around...

2h ago

Young Mercedes driver told police he was 'late for work' after going more than 200 km/h on GTA highway
Young Mercedes driver told police he was 'late for work' after going more than 200 km/h on GTA highway

A young driver told police he was just trying to get to work on time after getting clocked at more than double the speed limit on a GTA highway early Thursday morning. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)...

1h ago

Man stabbed in neck multiple times in Leslieville; suspect sought
Man stabbed in neck multiple times in Leslieville; suspect sought

A man has critical injuries after being stabbed multiple times in Leslieville early Thursday morning. Emergency crews were called to the area of Gerrard Street and Greenwood Avenue around 1:35 a.m. Police...

13m ago

Top Stories

Crews battle 2-alarm fire at under construction luxury home in North York
Crews battle 2-alarm fire at under construction luxury home in North York

Crews are on scene battling a fire at an under construction luxury home in North York on Thursday morning. Toronto Fire tells CityNews the fire broke out at a home on Dempsey Crescent, in the area of...

4m ago

Police searching for 3 missing boys last seen in downtown Toronto
Police searching for 3 missing boys last seen in downtown Toronto

Toronto police are concerned for the safety of three boys who have been missing since Wednesday afternoon. Police say nine-year-old Sylas, 12-year-old Dallas, and 14-year-old River were last seen around...

2h ago

Young Mercedes driver told police he was 'late for work' after going more than 200 km/h on GTA highway
Young Mercedes driver told police he was 'late for work' after going more than 200 km/h on GTA highway

A young driver told police he was just trying to get to work on time after getting clocked at more than double the speed limit on a GTA highway early Thursday morning. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)...

1h ago

Man stabbed in neck multiple times in Leslieville; suspect sought
Man stabbed in neck multiple times in Leslieville; suspect sought

A man has critical injuries after being stabbed multiple times in Leslieville early Thursday morning. Emergency crews were called to the area of Gerrard Street and Greenwood Avenue around 1:35 a.m. Police...

13m ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Daytime temperatures to stay above freezing mark for Toronto
Daytime temperatures to stay above freezing mark for Toronto

Toronto won't see any snow this week, but the same cannot be said for regions such as Barrie, with residents expected to wake up to roughly 15 cm of snow on Thursday.

13h ago

2:58
Use of force concerns being raised after dramatic arrest was caught on camera
Use of force concerns being raised after dramatic arrest was caught on camera

Toronto Police deny an officer put his knee on the neck of a suspect during an arrest at a weekend protest. Shauna Hunt with the video that is raising concerns over use of force.

13h ago

1:24
Ontario to expand alcohol sales to more stores
Ontario to expand alcohol sales to more stores

The Ontario government is getting set to announce the expansion of alcohol sales, including being able to buy beer and wine in convenience stores and gas stations. Richard Southern with when the new rules will go into effect.

14h ago

3:28
Kitchen reno project leaves Oakville couple with an expensive mess
Kitchen reno project leaves Oakville couple with an expensive mess

An Oakville couple is speaking out after paying thousands of dollars for a kitchen redo and having very little to show for it. Pat Taney reports.

21h ago

2:52
City Council set to discuss the renaming of Dundas Street
City Council set to discuss the renaming of Dundas Street

Councillor Stephen Holyday has brought forward an administrative inquiry on the renaming of Dundas Street set to be discussed in council this week. He's asking about the cost of the project and accuracy of the accusations against Henry Dundas
More Videos