Bank of England is set to hold interest rates at a 15-year high despite worries about the economy

FILE - View at the Bank of England, at the financial district in London, Thursday, May 11, 2023. The Bank of England is set to join its peers in the U.S. and Europe in keeping borrowing rates unchanged at its policy meeting Thursday, Dec. 14 despite mounting worries over the state of the British economy. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Pan Pylas, The Associated Press

Posted December 14, 2023 1:04 am.

Last Updated December 14, 2023 1:12 am.

LONDON (AP) — The Bank of England is set to join its peers in the U.S. and Europe in keeping borrowing rates unchanged at its policy meeting Thursday despite mounting worries over the state of the British economy.

The central bank is expected to keep its main interest rate at a 15-year high of 5.25%, where it has stood since August. Holding that high rate follows two years of hikes that targeted a surge in inflation, first stoked by supply chain issues during the coronavirus pandemic and then Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which pushed up food and energy costs.

Its decision comes during a busy pre-Christmas bout of central bank activity, with the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank also set to keep their main borrowing rates on hold at multiyear highs.

The Bank of England is widely thought to be further away from cutting rates than the Fed or the ECB, with inflation in the U.K. higher than in the U.S. or across the 20 European Union countries that use the euro currency.

The Bank of England has managed to get inflation down from a four-decade high of over 11% — but there’s still a way to go for it to get back to its 2% target. Inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, stood at 4.6% in the year to October, still too high for comfort.

While the interest rate increases have helped in the battle against inflation, the squeeze on consumer spending, primarily through higher mortgage rates, has weighed on British economic growth.

Figures on Wednesday showing that the British economy contracted by 0.3% in October from a month earlier have fueled concerns about the near-term outlook on growth, especially as many households have yet to feel the impact of higher mortgage rates.

“The poor performance on the U.K. economy in October will inevitably reignite speculation about whether the country is back in recession,” said James Smith, research director at the Resolution Foundation. “But what’s not beyond doubt is that Britain is a stagnation nation — the 0.5% growth over the past 18 months is the weakest outside of a recession on record.”

High interest rates and low economic growth are hardly the ideal backdrop for the governing Conservative Party in next year’s general election, which opinion polls suggest it will lose to the main opposition Labour Party.

Pan Pylas, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources
Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources

Premier Doug Ford will announce on Thursday that beer, wine and canned cocktail drinks will be sold in Ontario convenience stores and gas stations starting in January 2026, sources confirm with CityNews. The...

7h ago

'Deeply problematic': Video appears to show Toronto officer kneeing protester's neck
'Deeply problematic': Video appears to show Toronto officer kneeing protester's neck

Concerns are mounting over a video circulating online that appears to show a Toronto officer kneeling on the neck of a protester during an arrest over the weekend, which the police force unequivocally...

6h ago

'Heart filled with joy': Toronto retiree wins $5M in OLG Lotto 6/49
'Heart filled with joy': Toronto retiree wins $5M in OLG Lotto 6/49

Sometimes dreams do come true. A retired man from Toronto is $5 million richer after he won the OLG Lotto 6/49 classic jackpot on Nov. 29, 2023. Rafael Mesa Valdes, who retired from the construction...

10h ago

OPP report multiple collisions, roll-overs due to wintry weather
OPP report multiple collisions, roll-overs due to wintry weather

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers were busy on Wednesday as wintry weather in southern Ontario created hazardous road conditions, with multiple collisions and injuries reported. Officers...

8h ago

Top Stories

Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources
Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources

Premier Doug Ford will announce on Thursday that beer, wine and canned cocktail drinks will be sold in Ontario convenience stores and gas stations starting in January 2026, sources confirm with CityNews. The...

7h ago

'Deeply problematic': Video appears to show Toronto officer kneeing protester's neck
'Deeply problematic': Video appears to show Toronto officer kneeing protester's neck

Concerns are mounting over a video circulating online that appears to show a Toronto officer kneeling on the neck of a protester during an arrest over the weekend, which the police force unequivocally...

6h ago

'Heart filled with joy': Toronto retiree wins $5M in OLG Lotto 6/49
'Heart filled with joy': Toronto retiree wins $5M in OLG Lotto 6/49

Sometimes dreams do come true. A retired man from Toronto is $5 million richer after he won the OLG Lotto 6/49 classic jackpot on Nov. 29, 2023. Rafael Mesa Valdes, who retired from the construction...

10h ago

OPP report multiple collisions, roll-overs due to wintry weather
OPP report multiple collisions, roll-overs due to wintry weather

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers were busy on Wednesday as wintry weather in southern Ontario created hazardous road conditions, with multiple collisions and injuries reported. Officers...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:58
Use of force concerns being raised after dramatic arrest was caught on camera
Use of force concerns being raised after dramatic arrest was caught on camera

Toronto Police deny an officer put his knee on the neck of a suspect during an arrest at a weekend protest. Shauna Hunt with the video that is raising concerns over use of force.

7h ago

1:24
Ontario to expand alcohol sales to more stores
Ontario to expand alcohol sales to more stores

The Ontario government is getting set to announce the expansion of alcohol sales, including being able to buy beer and wine in convenience stores and gas stations. Richard Southern with when the new rules will go into effect.

7h ago

3:28
Kitchen reno project leaves Oakville couple with an expensive mess
Kitchen reno project leaves Oakville couple with an expensive mess

An Oakville couple is speaking out after paying thousands of dollars for a kitchen redo and having very little to show for it. Pat Taney reports.

14h ago

2:52
City Council set to discuss the renaming of Dundas Street
City Council set to discuss the renaming of Dundas Street

Councillor Stephen Holyday has brought forward an administrative inquiry on the renaming of Dundas Street set to be discussed in council this week. He's asking about the cost of the project and accuracy of the accusations against Henry Dundas
1:22
Gingerbread express brining holiday cheer during commute
Gingerbread express brining holiday cheer during commute

The TTC has unveiled a special holiday train that they organizers hope will make Torontonians commute more festive. Brandon Rowe has a preview and gets reaction from TTC riders.
More Videos