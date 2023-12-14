Barbie director Greta Gerwig heads jury of 2024 Cannes Festival, 1st American woman director in job

FILE - Writer/director/executive producer Greta Gerwig poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Barbie' on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in London. Gerwig, actor, writer and film director, notably for the blockbuster "Barbie," will preside over the jury of the 77th Cannes Festival in May, the first American female film director to be named jury president, the festival announced Thursday Dec.14, 2023. (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP, File) Invision

By The Associated Press

Posted December 14, 2023 5:26 am.

Last Updated December 14, 2023 5:42 am.

PARIS (AP) — Greta Gerwig, actor, writer and film director, notably for the blockbuster “Barbie,” will preside over the jury of the 77th Cannes Film Festival in May, the first American female director to be named jury president, the festival announced Thursday.

At 40, Gerwig is also the youngest person to take on that role since Sofia Loren, who headed the Cannes jury in 1966 at age 31, the festival noted in a statement.

“I’m overwhelmed, enthusiastic and touched with humility,” the statement quoted Gerwig as saying. “I can’t wait to discover what voyages await us!” She described Cannes as “the pinnacle of what the universal language of movies can be.”

Festival officials, too, were excited, about their choice for jury president for the May 14-25 festival on the French Riviera, a premiere film extravaganza.

“This is an obvious choice, since Greta Gerwig so audaciously embodies the renewal of world cinema, for which Cannes is each year both the forerunner and the sounding board,” said festival president Iris Knobloch and general delegate Thierry Frémaux.

Gerwig also marks “an era that is breaking down barriers and mixing genres, and thereby elevating the values of intelligence and humanism,” they added.

One other American woman has led the Cannes jury: Olivia de Haviland in 1965. Unlike Gerwig, the actress never directed movies.

Gerwig began her career as an actress before moving into writing movies, then co-directing and finally flying solo in the director’s chair, notably with “Lady Bird” in 2017 — nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Director, followed by “Little Women,” then “Barbie,” released last July. There, she transformed the famous Barbie doll into a living young woman, raucously exploring sexism and women’s independence.

“An international cultural phenomenon, Barbie is the biggest success of the year and has made Greta Gerwig the most bankable female film director in history,” the statement by the Cannes Festival said.

Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund headed last year’s festival.

The rest of the jury has yet to be announced. Films competing in the 2024 film festival are to be unveiled in mid-April.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources
Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources

Premier Doug Ford will announce on Thursday that beer, wine and canned cocktail drinks will be sold in Ontario convenience stores and gas stations starting in January 2026, sources confirm with CityNews. The...

12h ago

Police searching for 3 missing boys last seen in downtown Toronto
Police searching for 3 missing boys last seen in downtown Toronto

Toronto police are concerned for the safety of three boys who have been missing since Wednesday afternoon. Police say nine-year-old Sylas, 12-year-old Dallas, and 14-year-old River were last seen around...

43m ago

Young Mercedes driver told police he was 'late for work' after going more than 200 km/h on GTA highway
Young Mercedes driver told police he was 'late for work' after going more than 200 km/h on GTA highway

A young driver told police he was just trying to get to work on time after getting clocked at more than double the speed limit on a GTA highway early Thursday morning. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)...

15m ago

'Deeply problematic': Video appears to show Toronto officer kneeing protester's neck
'Deeply problematic': Video appears to show Toronto officer kneeing protester's neck

Concerns are mounting over a video circulating online that appears to show a Toronto officer kneeling on the neck of a protester during an arrest over the weekend, which the police force unequivocally...

11h ago

Top Stories

Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources
Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources

Premier Doug Ford will announce on Thursday that beer, wine and canned cocktail drinks will be sold in Ontario convenience stores and gas stations starting in January 2026, sources confirm with CityNews. The...

12h ago

Police searching for 3 missing boys last seen in downtown Toronto
Police searching for 3 missing boys last seen in downtown Toronto

Toronto police are concerned for the safety of three boys who have been missing since Wednesday afternoon. Police say nine-year-old Sylas, 12-year-old Dallas, and 14-year-old River were last seen around...

43m ago

Young Mercedes driver told police he was 'late for work' after going more than 200 km/h on GTA highway
Young Mercedes driver told police he was 'late for work' after going more than 200 km/h on GTA highway

A young driver told police he was just trying to get to work on time after getting clocked at more than double the speed limit on a GTA highway early Thursday morning. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)...

15m ago

'Deeply problematic': Video appears to show Toronto officer kneeing protester's neck
'Deeply problematic': Video appears to show Toronto officer kneeing protester's neck

Concerns are mounting over a video circulating online that appears to show a Toronto officer kneeling on the neck of a protester during an arrest over the weekend, which the police force unequivocally...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Daytime temperatures to stay above freezing mark for Toronto
Daytime temperatures to stay above freezing mark for Toronto

Toronto won't see any snow this week, but the same cannot be said for regions such as Barrie, with residents expected to wake up to roughly 15 cm of snow on Thursday.

11h ago

2:58
Use of force concerns being raised after dramatic arrest was caught on camera
Use of force concerns being raised after dramatic arrest was caught on camera

Toronto Police deny an officer put his knee on the neck of a suspect during an arrest at a weekend protest. Shauna Hunt with the video that is raising concerns over use of force.

12h ago

1:24
Ontario to expand alcohol sales to more stores
Ontario to expand alcohol sales to more stores

The Ontario government is getting set to announce the expansion of alcohol sales, including being able to buy beer and wine in convenience stores and gas stations. Richard Southern with when the new rules will go into effect.

12h ago

3:28
Kitchen reno project leaves Oakville couple with an expensive mess
Kitchen reno project leaves Oakville couple with an expensive mess

An Oakville couple is speaking out after paying thousands of dollars for a kitchen redo and having very little to show for it. Pat Taney reports.

19h ago

2:52
City Council set to discuss the renaming of Dundas Street
City Council set to discuss the renaming of Dundas Street

Councillor Stephen Holyday has brought forward an administrative inquiry on the renaming of Dundas Street set to be discussed in council this week. He's asking about the cost of the project and accuracy of the accusations against Henry Dundas
More Videos