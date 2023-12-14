Belgian tourist dies in an animal attack at Mexico’s Pacific coast resort of Zihuatanejo

By The Associated Press

Posted December 14, 2023 10:27 pm.

Last Updated December 14, 2023 10:42 pm.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Belgian tourist was killed in an attack Thursday by either a shark or a crocodile at Mexico’s Pacific coast resort of Zihuatanejo, officials said.

The civil defense office in the southern state of Guerrero said a man and a woman were bitten in the legs by an unidentified animal.

The man was reported dead at the scene, while the woman was taken to a hospital. State officials said the man was from Belgium and the woman’s nationality was not immediately clear.

The office said it was studying the wounds to determine whether they were bitten by a shark or a crocodile, both of which inhabit the area.

If confirmed as a shark attack, it would be the second such fatality this month on Mexico’s southern Pacific coast.

In early December, a Mexican woman died after she was severely bitten in the leg by a shark just off the beach town of Melaque, west of the seaport of Manzanillo.

In 2019, a U.S. diver survived a shark bite on the forearm in Magdalena Bay off the Baja California Sur coast.

Toronto council approves renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas subway stations
Toronto council approves renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas subway stations

Toronto's City Council has approved renaming Yonge-Dundas Square to "Sankofa Square," as well as both Dundas subway stations. Council voted 17-4 in favour of the recommendation to rename Dundas Station...

updated

53m ago

Man injured in 2-alarm Scarborough house fire
Man injured in 2-alarm Scarborough house fire

One man has been taken to a hospital following a two-alarm fire at a residence in Scarborough. Fire crews were called to Frolick Crescent in the Scarborough Golf Club Road and Ellesmere Road area at...

1h ago

Woman wanted after attempted child abduction in Annex area
Woman wanted after attempted child abduction in Annex area

Police are searching for a woman wanted in an attempted child abduction investigation. Investigators say a father and child were walking to a daycare in the area of Bloor Street West and Spadina Avenue...

6h ago

Lotto 6/49 $68M winner not planning to quit his job anytime soon
Lotto 6/49 $68M winner not planning to quit his job anytime soon

A Toronto man who came to Canada with one suitcase and a few dollars in his pocket is now a multimillionaire. More than two months after the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot was won, Noel...

11h ago

