Congress departs without deal on Ukraine aid and border security, but Senate plans to work next week

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. Senators met earlier with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he issued a plea for Congress to break its deadlock and approve continued wartime funding for Ukraine, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Stephen Groves And Lisa Mascaro, The Associated Press

Posted December 14, 2023 3:05 pm.

Last Updated December 14, 2023 3:13 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress was departing Washington on Thursday without a deal to pass wartime support for Ukraine, even as President Joe Biden’s administration raced to negotiate with Senate Republicans who are demanding changes to U.S. border security policy in return.

The Senate planned to come back next week in hopes of finalizing a deal to place new restrictions on asylum claims at the U.S. border and pass the $110 billion package of aid for Ukraine, Israel and other national security needs. But the House showed no sign of returning to push the legislation through the full Congress.

Lawmakers leaving the impasse unresolved through the holidays would mean the Biden administration would have to rely on a dwindling supply of funds for Ukraine. The wartime aid has so far been vital to Ukraine’s defending against Russia’s invasion, and Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier Thursday recommitted to his goals in the war.

Repelling Russia has been one of Biden’s chief foreign policy goals. But the Democratic president is facing stiff opposition from Republicans in Congress — both from populist conservatives who no longer want to fund the nearly two-year-old conflict and GOP senators who have been traditional allies to Ukraine’s defense but insist that the U.S. also enact policies aimed at cutting the historic number of migrants who are arriving at the U.S. border with Mexico.

Top Biden administration officials were expected to continue meetings with Senate negotiators in hopes of reaching a deal in principle. As Congress entered its final scheduled day for the year, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, implored his colleagues to act with urgency.

“This may be our last, best chance to get this legislation done,” Schumer said during a speech on the Senate floor.

He added that the deadlock in Congress has left “Putin mocking our resolve,” and he cast the decisions facing lawmakers as a potential turning point of history: “There is too much on the line for Ukraine, for America, for Western democracy, to throw in the towel right now.”

But the House ended work with Republican Speaker Mike Johnson showing no sign he will have members return until the second week of January. In the Senate, leaders tried to reach an agreement on the schedule for the rest of the year.

With some momentum behind the talks, Democratic senators were told during a lunchtime meeting the idea is for negotiations to continue over the weekend to “wrap up” the proposal, said Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.

“We’re still hoping to get an outcome,” said Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.

A core group of Senate negotiators and Biden administration officials were expected to continue narrowing on a list of priorities aimed at curtailing the number of migrants applying for asylum at the U.S. border.

“We are making progress, I feel more confident today than I did yesterday,” Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, an Arizona independent who has often been central to Senate deal-making, told The Associated Press.

Stephen Groves And Lisa Mascaro, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Lotto 6/49 $68M winner not planning to quit his job anytime soon
Lotto 6/49 $68M winner not planning to quit his job anytime soon

A Toronto man who came to Canada with one suitcase and a few dollars in his pocket is now a multimillionaire. More than two months after the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot was won, Noel...

3h ago

Police look to identify man in alleged sex assault against child aboard TTC bus
Police look to identify man in alleged sex assault against child aboard TTC bus

Police are looking to identify a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a child aboard a TTC bus earlier this month. Investigators say around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 a 10-year-old was on a northbound bus...

1h ago

Police say thief used child as decoy in Markham break-in
Police say thief used child as decoy in Markham break-in

York Regional Police are warning the public about a break-in theft that involved the ruse of a child searching for a lost ball to distract the homeowner. Investigators say the theft took place on Wednesday,...

32m ago

6 GTA men charged in Home Depot gift card scam targeting U.S. residents: police
6 GTA men charged in Home Depot gift card scam targeting U.S. residents: police

Police have arrested six men from the GTA, accused of operating an alleged million-dollar-worth gift card scam that investigators say targeted more than 50 people in the U.S. Investigators with York...

3h ago

Top Stories

Lotto 6/49 $68M winner not planning to quit his job anytime soon
Lotto 6/49 $68M winner not planning to quit his job anytime soon

A Toronto man who came to Canada with one suitcase and a few dollars in his pocket is now a multimillionaire. More than two months after the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot was won, Noel...

3h ago

Police look to identify man in alleged sex assault against child aboard TTC bus
Police look to identify man in alleged sex assault against child aboard TTC bus

Police are looking to identify a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a child aboard a TTC bus earlier this month. Investigators say around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 a 10-year-old was on a northbound bus...

1h ago

Police say thief used child as decoy in Markham break-in
Police say thief used child as decoy in Markham break-in

York Regional Police are warning the public about a break-in theft that involved the ruse of a child searching for a lost ball to distract the homeowner. Investigators say the theft took place on Wednesday,...

32m ago

6 GTA men charged in Home Depot gift card scam targeting U.S. residents: police
6 GTA men charged in Home Depot gift card scam targeting U.S. residents: police

Police have arrested six men from the GTA, accused of operating an alleged million-dollar-worth gift card scam that investigators say targeted more than 50 people in the U.S. Investigators with York...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:57
Crews battle fire at under construction luxury home in North York
Crews battle fire at under construction luxury home in North York

Toronto Fire crews battle a two-alarm residential fire at an under construction home in the York Mills neighbourhood

6h ago

2:20
Daytime temperatures to stay above freezing mark for Toronto
Daytime temperatures to stay above freezing mark for Toronto

Toronto won't see any snow this week, but the same cannot be said for regions such as Barrie, with residents expected to wake up to roughly 15 cm of snow on Thursday.

20h ago

2:58
Use of force concerns being raised after dramatic arrest was caught on camera
Use of force concerns being raised after dramatic arrest was caught on camera

Toronto Police deny an officer put his knee on the neck of a suspect during an arrest at a weekend protest. Shauna Hunt with the video that is raising concerns over use of force.

21h ago

1:24
Ontario to expand alcohol sales to more stores
Ontario to expand alcohol sales to more stores

The Ontario government is getting set to announce the expansion of alcohol sales, including being able to buy beer and wine in convenience stores and gas stations. Richard Southern with when the new rules will go into effect.

21h ago

3:28
Kitchen reno project leaves Oakville couple with an expensive mess
Kitchen reno project leaves Oakville couple with an expensive mess

An Oakville couple is speaking out after paying thousands of dollars for a kitchen redo and having very little to show for it. Pat Taney reports.

More Videos