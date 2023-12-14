Depressed or anxious about finances amid inflation and rising rates? You’re not alone

As rent, mortgage payments, grocery bills and other costs rise, more and more Canadians are feeling the weight — not just on their budgets, but also on their mental wellbeing. People walk through a tunnel connecting an office building in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Markus Schreiber Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Rosa Saba, The Canadian Press

Posted December 14, 2023 12:12 pm.

Last Updated December 14, 2023 12:26 pm.

As rent, mortgage payments, grocery bills and the cost of just about everything else rises, more and more Canadians are feeling the weight — not just on their budgets, but also on their mental well-being.

Canadians are grappling with what a November report from MNP Ltd. called “inflation isolation”: loneliness brought on when avoiding the expense of social events means less time with friends. Two in five are feeling stressed or anxious because of inflation and higher interest rates, the report found.

But financial and mental health experts say it’s crucial to break out of the cycle of shame and avoidance that money struggles can cause and ask for help, whether from friends and families or from professionals.

“The best thing that we can do for ourselves is to treat financial stress in the same way you would treat any other stress,” said Megan Rafuse, a registered social worker and psychotherapist, and CEO and co-founder of online mental health practice Shift Collab.

“Ask for support, talk to people you trust, seek professional help, and don’t shame yourself.”

Often, people feel as though they’re solely to blame for their financial situation, said Rafuse, even if external factors like inflation or the housing crisis are making things more difficult.

“That is the narrative that tends to be placed on us,” she said. “If I work harder, if I control everything, then I will be financially secure. And we know that for many people, that’s just not reality.”

People often try to navigate financial difficulties alone, said Chantel Chapman, CEO and co-founder of the Trauma of Money, a certification program on trauma-sensitive approaches to finance.

They may avoid taking action, or spend more moneyon something to make them feel temporarily better, creating a destructive cycle, she said. But it’s important to know that if you’re struggling with money and feeling shame about it, you’re not alone.

One in three Canadians feel shame about their financial situation, according to a study released Dec. 7 by Coast Capital.

Financial struggles can perpetuate mental health challenges such as depression and anxiety, Rafuse said. In turn, those challenges can affect a person’s financial situation, such as their spending habits, budgeting, or ability to maintain a steady job.

It can be difficult to figure out where to start when you’re trying to address financial problems, said Desjardins Group financial planner Angela Iermieri: “What do I cut? What expenses should I let go of? What debts should I pay first?”

Rafuse recommends starting with small, short-term changes that can help you to feel more in control.That might look like unfollowing social media accounts that perpetuate unhealthy comparisons, or meal-prepping over the weekend to avoid ordering takeout during the week.

She also recommends keeping a discretionary spending fund, however small.

“Don’t forget to include some self-care in your budget, because that really goes a long way in making your budget feel sustainable.”

People often put off finding help, because they’re worried about judgment or think their situation isn’t bad enough to warrant professional help, said Iermieri. But getting good advice early on can make a big difference and stave off bigger problems in the future, she said.

“A lot of people don’t take action, because they don’t have the knowledge, and they don’t have the confidence,” she said.

An October survey for Edward Jones Canada found that though only a third of Canadians work with a financial adviser, those who work with one are less likely to feel overwhelmed about financial decisions and are less concerned about things like debt or saving for a home.

Advisers at financial institutions generally don’t charge fees, said Iermieri, making them a free source of advice and information.

But Chapman said it may not be easy to find a financial expert you trust or feel comfortable speaking with. She recommends meeting with several experts before putting your trust in one, which can also help you feel more like you’re in control.

When it comes to mental health resources, Rafuse said there are options out there for free or low-cost support, if you know where to look.

These include self-directed therapy programs, volunteer walk-in clinics or clinics with student interns, sliding-scale payments for therapy, and agencies with programs for specific communities.

For example, the Canadian Mental Health Association has a free program called BounceBack, which helps adults and youth aged 15 and up learn skills to manage concerns such as depression, anxiety and stress.

As for financial help, Rafuse said you should start by asking people you trust, such as family and friends, if they have any recommendations, either for an adviser or for other resources.

There are free programs, workshops and tools available online, through financial institutions, universities, non-profits, the government or even through community organizations like the YMCA, Iermieri said.

You can also find free resources like podcasts or library books that can help you to build your financial literacy, Rafuse said.

“Spend some time building your personal finance literacy, because it gives you the language to know what you need, and to know what you’re looking for.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2023.

Rosa Saba, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Lotto 6/49 $68M winner not planning to quit his job anytime soon
Lotto 6/49 $68M winner not planning to quit his job anytime soon

A Toronto man who came to Canada with one suitcase and a few dollars in his pocket is now a multimillionaire. More than two months after the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot was won, Noel...

48m ago

6 GTA men charged in Home Depot gift card scam targeting U.S. residents: police
6 GTA men charged in Home Depot gift card scam targeting U.S. residents: police

Police have arrested six men from the GTA, accused of operating an alleged million-dollar-worth gift card scam that investigators say targeted more than 50 people in the U.S. Investigators with York...

27m ago

Beer, wine - and competitive pricing - coming to Ontario corner stores by 2026
Beer, wine - and competitive pricing - coming to Ontario corner stores by 2026

Premier Doug Ford says Ontarians will be able to buy beer, wine, cider and ready-to-drink cocktails in convenience stores and gas stations starting in January 2026. Government officials say these are...

16m ago

14-year-old charged with attempted murder in stabbing at Don Mills TTC station
14-year-old charged with attempted murder in stabbing at Don Mills TTC station

A teenage boy is facing an attempted murder charge after a stabbing at Don Mills subway station last weekend. Toronto police were called to the TTC station near Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue around...

1h ago

Top Stories

Lotto 6/49 $68M winner not planning to quit his job anytime soon
Lotto 6/49 $68M winner not planning to quit his job anytime soon

A Toronto man who came to Canada with one suitcase and a few dollars in his pocket is now a multimillionaire. More than two months after the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot was won, Noel...

48m ago

6 GTA men charged in Home Depot gift card scam targeting U.S. residents: police
6 GTA men charged in Home Depot gift card scam targeting U.S. residents: police

Police have arrested six men from the GTA, accused of operating an alleged million-dollar-worth gift card scam that investigators say targeted more than 50 people in the U.S. Investigators with York...

27m ago

Beer, wine - and competitive pricing - coming to Ontario corner stores by 2026
Beer, wine - and competitive pricing - coming to Ontario corner stores by 2026

Premier Doug Ford says Ontarians will be able to buy beer, wine, cider and ready-to-drink cocktails in convenience stores and gas stations starting in January 2026. Government officials say these are...

16m ago

14-year-old charged with attempted murder in stabbing at Don Mills TTC station
14-year-old charged with attempted murder in stabbing at Don Mills TTC station

A teenage boy is facing an attempted murder charge after a stabbing at Don Mills subway station last weekend. Toronto police were called to the TTC station near Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue around...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:57
Crews battle fire at under construction luxury home in North York
Crews battle fire at under construction luxury home in North York

Toronto Fire crews battle a two-alarm residential fire at an under construction home in the York Mills neighbourhood

3h ago

2:20
Daytime temperatures to stay above freezing mark for Toronto
Daytime temperatures to stay above freezing mark for Toronto

Toronto won't see any snow this week, but the same cannot be said for regions such as Barrie, with residents expected to wake up to roughly 15 cm of snow on Thursday.

17h ago

2:58
Use of force concerns being raised after dramatic arrest was caught on camera
Use of force concerns being raised after dramatic arrest was caught on camera

Toronto Police deny an officer put his knee on the neck of a suspect during an arrest at a weekend protest. Shauna Hunt with the video that is raising concerns over use of force.

18h ago

1:24
Ontario to expand alcohol sales to more stores
Ontario to expand alcohol sales to more stores

The Ontario government is getting set to announce the expansion of alcohol sales, including being able to buy beer and wine in convenience stores and gas stations. Richard Southern with when the new rules will go into effect.

18h ago

3:28
Kitchen reno project leaves Oakville couple with an expensive mess
Kitchen reno project leaves Oakville couple with an expensive mess

An Oakville couple is speaking out after paying thousands of dollars for a kitchen redo and having very little to show for it. Pat Taney reports.

More Videos