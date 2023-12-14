14-year-old charged with attempted murder in stabbing at Don Mills TTC station

Four suspects wanted in a stabbing at nearby Don Mills station were captured aboard a nearby TTC bus. CITYNEWS/Matt Wilkins

By Michael Ranger

Posted December 14, 2023 10:51 am.

A teenage boy is facing an attempted murder charge after a stabbing at Don Mills subway station last weekend.

Toronto police were called to the TTC station near Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 9.

Police allege a fight broke out between two groups of youths when a 17-year-old boy was stabbed. He was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Officers say the suspect attempted to flee on a bus but was tracked down by officers and arrested.

A 14-year-old boy is facing four charges including attempted murder and aggravated assault.

A second 14-year-old boy was also arrested at the scene. He is facing a charge of possession of a weapon.

Both appeared in a Toronto courtroom on Sunday. The suspects cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

