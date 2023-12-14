Driver charged after fatally striking pedestrian in Etobicoke last month

A Toronto driver is facing charges after he struck a pedestrian who later died from their injuries in hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Ronson Drive, just north of Hwy. 401, around 6:20 a.m. on Nov. 7 after getting reports that a pedestrian was struck.

According to police, a grey 2006 Kia was travelling southbound on Kipling Avenue when it struck a pedestrian crossing the street in the south crosswalk.

A man in his 30s was rushed to a hospital in life-threatening condition. He died two days later.

The driver involved in the crash initially left the scene but later returned.

On Thursday, police arrested 56-year-old Samir Titouh of Toronto. He’s been charged with failing to stop at a scene of an accident causing death and criminal negligence causing death.

He attended court earlier this morning.