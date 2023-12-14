Explaining Quebec’s new French requirement for out-of-province university students

McGill University campus is seen in Montreal on Tuesday, November 14, 2017. Not only is Quebec hiking tuition for out-of-province students to McGill and Concordia universities to $12,000, the government is also requiring 80 per cent of them to have a Level 5 intermediate knowledge of spoken French before they graduate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 14, 2023 12:40 pm.

Last Updated December 14, 2023 12:42 pm.

MONTREAL — Not only is Quebec hiking annual tuition for out-of-province students at McGill and Concordia universities to $12,000, the government will also require that 80 per cent of them graduate with an intermediate knowledge of spoken French. The new French standard takes effect in the 2025-26 academic year and also applies to students at Bishop’s University in Sherbrooke, Que.

According to the province’s “scale of proficiency in French,” the Level 5 oral knowledge demanded by Quebec means the person “understands the essentials of conversations on everyday topics.”

Here are examples from a Quebec government document of the kind of French skills out-of-province students will need by the time they graduate.

Be able to understand:

— Information from a neighbour about activities planned for a neighbourhood party.

— A description in a TV news report of the effects of a flood.

— A colleague’s story about an overseas trip.

— A friend’s explanation of her decision to accept a part-time job offer.

— How to follow a roommate’s instructions for paying the rent with a mobile app.

Speak well enough to:

— Reserve a hotel room over the phone and inquire about the services offered.

— Describe a health issue to a nurse on the provincial health phone line.

— Recount to a friend the high points of an outing.

— Explain to a new work colleague the procedure for filing for overtime

— Offer advice on finding accommodation to someone who has just arrived in Quebec.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2023

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Lotto 6/49 $68M winner not planning to quit his job anytime soon
Lotto 6/49 $68M winner not planning to quit his job anytime soon

A Toronto man who came to Canada with one suitcase and a few dollars in his pocket is now a multimillionaire. More than two months after the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot was won, Noel...

42m ago

6 GTA men charged in Home Depot gift card scam targeting U.S. residents: police
6 GTA men charged in Home Depot gift card scam targeting U.S. residents: police

Police have arrested six men from the GTA, accused of operating an alleged million-dollar-worth gift card scam that investigators say targeted more than 50 people in the U.S. Investigators with York...

22m ago

Beer, wine - and competitive pricing - coming to Ontario corner stores by 2026
Beer, wine - and competitive pricing - coming to Ontario corner stores by 2026

Premier Doug Ford says Ontarians will be able to buy beer, wine, cider and ready-to-drink cocktails in convenience stores and gas stations starting in January 2026. Government officials say these are...

10m ago

14-year-old charged with attempted murder in stabbing at Don Mills TTC station
14-year-old charged with attempted murder in stabbing at Don Mills TTC station

A teenage boy is facing an attempted murder charge after a stabbing at Don Mills subway station last weekend. Toronto police were called to the TTC station near Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue around...

1h ago

Top Stories

Lotto 6/49 $68M winner not planning to quit his job anytime soon
Lotto 6/49 $68M winner not planning to quit his job anytime soon

A Toronto man who came to Canada with one suitcase and a few dollars in his pocket is now a multimillionaire. More than two months after the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot was won, Noel...

42m ago

6 GTA men charged in Home Depot gift card scam targeting U.S. residents: police
6 GTA men charged in Home Depot gift card scam targeting U.S. residents: police

Police have arrested six men from the GTA, accused of operating an alleged million-dollar-worth gift card scam that investigators say targeted more than 50 people in the U.S. Investigators with York...

22m ago

Beer, wine - and competitive pricing - coming to Ontario corner stores by 2026
Beer, wine - and competitive pricing - coming to Ontario corner stores by 2026

Premier Doug Ford says Ontarians will be able to buy beer, wine, cider and ready-to-drink cocktails in convenience stores and gas stations starting in January 2026. Government officials say these are...

10m ago

14-year-old charged with attempted murder in stabbing at Don Mills TTC station
14-year-old charged with attempted murder in stabbing at Don Mills TTC station

A teenage boy is facing an attempted murder charge after a stabbing at Don Mills subway station last weekend. Toronto police were called to the TTC station near Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue around...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:57
Crews battle fire at under construction luxury home in North York
Crews battle fire at under construction luxury home in North York

Toronto Fire crews battle a two-alarm residential fire at an under construction home in the York Mills neighbourhood

3h ago

2:20
Daytime temperatures to stay above freezing mark for Toronto
Daytime temperatures to stay above freezing mark for Toronto

Toronto won't see any snow this week, but the same cannot be said for regions such as Barrie, with residents expected to wake up to roughly 15 cm of snow on Thursday.

17h ago

2:58
Use of force concerns being raised after dramatic arrest was caught on camera
Use of force concerns being raised after dramatic arrest was caught on camera

Toronto Police deny an officer put his knee on the neck of a suspect during an arrest at a weekend protest. Shauna Hunt with the video that is raising concerns over use of force.

18h ago

1:24
Ontario to expand alcohol sales to more stores
Ontario to expand alcohol sales to more stores

The Ontario government is getting set to announce the expansion of alcohol sales, including being able to buy beer and wine in convenience stores and gas stations. Richard Southern with when the new rules will go into effect.

18h ago

3:28
Kitchen reno project leaves Oakville couple with an expensive mess
Kitchen reno project leaves Oakville couple with an expensive mess

An Oakville couple is speaking out after paying thousands of dollars for a kitchen redo and having very little to show for it. Pat Taney reports.

More Videos