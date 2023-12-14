Former NFL player Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones reaches plea deal over airport incident

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones walks on the field before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, in Cleveland. Jones has reached a plea agreement on a disorderly conduct charge Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, stemming from an incident at an airport. Jones was removed from a plane at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport in September. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted December 14, 2023 1:14 pm.

Last Updated December 14, 2023 1:27 pm.

BURLINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Former NFL player Adam “Pacman” Jones reached a plea agreement on a disorderly conduct charge Thursday after he was removed from a plane before takeoff at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport in September.

Jones, who played most of his career as a defensive back for the Cincinnati Bengals, was sentenced to 30 days in jail as part of the deal but that time is suspended as long has he has no unlawful conduct at the airport for two years, according to media reports.

Jones was charged in September on misdemeanor counts of alcohol intoxication, disorderly conduct and terroristic threatening. Police were called to the airport at 6 a.m. after crew members complained of an unruly passenger on a departing flight.

Jones told WKRC-TV that he asked to be moved to another seat because a phone charger wasn’t working. He denied being intoxicated.

Jones played 12 seasons in the NFL, first with the Tennessee Titans, Dallas Cowboys and Bengals. He was suspended for the entire 2007 season for a series of police-related incidents.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

