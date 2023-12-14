From New York to Tokyo, stock markets around the world have rallied in 2023

People walk in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023, in Tokyo. Asia markets opened higher following a positive close on Wall Street. Investors are eagerly awaiting a crucial U.S. inflation report later in the day, which will likely set the tone for the Federal Reserve’s final meeting of the year on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Stan Choe, The Associated Press

Posted December 14, 2023 10:38 am.

Last Updated December 14, 2023 10:42 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s been a great year for stock markets around the world.

Wall Street’s rally has been front and center, with the U.S. stock market the world’s largest and its clear leader in performance in recent years. The S&P 500 is on track to return more than 20% for the third time in the last five years, and its gangbusters performance has brought it back within 2% of its record set at the start of 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at a record high Wednesday.

Even in Japan, which has been home to some of the world’s most disappointing stocks for decades, the market marched upward to touch its highest level since shortly after its bubble burst in 1989.

Across developed and emerging economies, stocks have powered ahead in 2023 as inflation has regressed, even with wars raging in hotspots around the world. Globally, inflation is likely to ease to 6.9% this year from 8.7% in 2022, according to the International Monetary Fund.

The expectation is for inflation to cool even further next year. That has investors feeling better about the path of interest rates, which have shot higher around much of the world to get inflation under control. Such hopes have been more than enough to offset a slowdown in global economic growth, down to an estimated 3% this year from 3.5% last year, according to the IMF.

This year’s glaring exception for global stock markets has been China. The recovery for the world’s second-largest economy has faltered, and worries are rising about cracks in its property market. Stocks in Hong Kong have taken a particularly hard hit.

This year’s big gains for global markets may carry a downside, though: Some possible future returns may have been pulled forward, limiting the upside from here.

Europe’s economy has been flirting with recession for a while, for example, and many economists expect it to remain under pressure in 2024 because of all the hikes to interest rates that have already been pushed through.

And while central banks around the world may be set to cut interest rates later in 2024, which would relieve pressure on the economy and financial system, rates are unlikely to return to the lows that followed the 2008 financial crisis, according to researchers at investment giant Vanguard. That new normal for rates could also hem in returns for stocks and make markets more volatile.

For the next decade, Vanguard says U.S. stocks could return an annualized 4.2% to 6.2%, well below their recent run. It’s forecasting stronger potential returns from stocks abroad, both in the emerging and developed worlds.

Stan Choe, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

6 GTA men charged in Home Depot gift card scam targeting U.S. residents: police
6 GTA men charged in Home Depot gift card scam targeting U.S. residents: police

Police have arrested six men from the GTA, accused of operating an alleged million-dollar-worth gift card scam that investigators say targeted more than 50 people in the U.S. Investigators with York...

1h ago

14-year-old charged with attempted murder in stabbing at Don Mills TTC station
14-year-old charged with attempted murder in stabbing at Don Mills TTC station

A teenage boy is facing an attempted murder charge after a stabbing at Don Mills subway station last weekend. Toronto police were called to the TTC station near Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue around...

21m ago

Lotto 6/49 $68M winner not planning to quit his job anytime soon
Lotto 6/49 $68M winner not planning to quit his job anytime soon

A Toronto man who came to Canada with one suitcase and a few dollars in his pocket is now a multimillionaire. More than two months after the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot was won, Noel...

10m ago

5 Toronto teens between ages of 14 and 16 busted in Markham carjacking probe
5 Toronto teens between ages of 14 and 16 busted in Markham carjacking probe

Five Toronto teenagers between the ages of 14 and 16 are facing charges in a carjacking investigation after police allege they purposely crashed into another vehicle in an attempt to steal it. Officers...

31m ago

Top Stories

6 GTA men charged in Home Depot gift card scam targeting U.S. residents: police
6 GTA men charged in Home Depot gift card scam targeting U.S. residents: police

Police have arrested six men from the GTA, accused of operating an alleged million-dollar-worth gift card scam that investigators say targeted more than 50 people in the U.S. Investigators with York...

1h ago

14-year-old charged with attempted murder in stabbing at Don Mills TTC station
14-year-old charged with attempted murder in stabbing at Don Mills TTC station

A teenage boy is facing an attempted murder charge after a stabbing at Don Mills subway station last weekend. Toronto police were called to the TTC station near Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue around...

21m ago

Lotto 6/49 $68M winner not planning to quit his job anytime soon
Lotto 6/49 $68M winner not planning to quit his job anytime soon

A Toronto man who came to Canada with one suitcase and a few dollars in his pocket is now a multimillionaire. More than two months after the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot was won, Noel...

10m ago

5 Toronto teens between ages of 14 and 16 busted in Markham carjacking probe
5 Toronto teens between ages of 14 and 16 busted in Markham carjacking probe

Five Toronto teenagers between the ages of 14 and 16 are facing charges in a carjacking investigation after police allege they purposely crashed into another vehicle in an attempt to steal it. Officers...

31m ago

Most Watched Today

0:57
Crews battle fire at under construction luxury home in North York
Crews battle fire at under construction luxury home in North York

Toronto Fire crews battle a two-alarm residential fire at an under construction home in the York Mills neighbourhood

2h ago

2:20
Daytime temperatures to stay above freezing mark for Toronto
Daytime temperatures to stay above freezing mark for Toronto

Toronto won't see any snow this week, but the same cannot be said for regions such as Barrie, with residents expected to wake up to roughly 15 cm of snow on Thursday.

16h ago

2:58
Use of force concerns being raised after dramatic arrest was caught on camera
Use of force concerns being raised after dramatic arrest was caught on camera

Toronto Police deny an officer put his knee on the neck of a suspect during an arrest at a weekend protest. Shauna Hunt with the video that is raising concerns over use of force.

16h ago

1:24
Ontario to expand alcohol sales to more stores
Ontario to expand alcohol sales to more stores

The Ontario government is getting set to announce the expansion of alcohol sales, including being able to buy beer and wine in convenience stores and gas stations. Richard Southern with when the new rules will go into effect.

16h ago

3:28
Kitchen reno project leaves Oakville couple with an expensive mess
Kitchen reno project leaves Oakville couple with an expensive mess

An Oakville couple is speaking out after paying thousands of dollars for a kitchen redo and having very little to show for it. Pat Taney reports.

More Videos