Lawyer highlights Giuliani’s continued false claims as election workers’ damages trial nears a close

Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani arrives at the federal courthouse in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Lindsay Whitehurst And Alanna Durkin Richer, The Associated Press

Posted December 14, 2023 12:17 pm.

Last Updated December 14, 2023 12:27 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — An attorney for two former Georgia election workers suing Rudy Giuliani for defamation highlighted during the trial’s closing on Thursday that the former New York City mayor has not stopped repeating the false conspiracy theory asserting the workers meddled in the 2020 presidential election.

During his closing arguments, attorney Michael Gottlieb played a video of Giuliani outside the courthouse earlier this week repeating the false claims about his clients, Wandrea “Shaye” Moss and her mother, Ruby Freeman, who brought the action against Giuliani. Giuliani had previously conceded in court documents that he made public comments falsely accusing the women of ballot fraud.

“Mr Giuliani has shown over and over again he will not take our client’s names out of his mouth,” Gottlieb said. “Facts will not stop him. He says he isn’t sorry and he’s telegraphing he will do this again. Believe him.”

Gottlieb described Freeman and Moss as “heroes,” adding that “after everything they went through, they stood up and said, ‘no more.’” He also read from a chapter in Giuliani’s book on leadership where the former mayor said his father told him never to be a bully. The lawyer said: “If only Mr. Giuliani had listened.”

“The lies in this case became a sustained, deliberate, viral campaign, the purpose of which was to overturn an election and have these statements rocket around the world millions and millions of times,” Gottlieb said.

The women’s lawyers are asking for at least $24 million for each woman in defamation damages alone. They’re also seeking compensation for their emotional harm and punitive damages.

Giuliani’s lawyer has said any award should be much less, describing the damages the women are seeking as the “civil equivalent of the death penalty.” His lawyer has argued there is no evidence Giuliani himself encouraged the harassment, noting that the right-wing website Gateway Pundit was the first to publish the surveillance video of the election workers rather than the former mayor.

Giuliani’s defense rested Thursday morning without calling a single witness after the former mayor reversed course and decided not to take the stand. Giuliani’s lawyer had told jurors in his opening statement that they would hear from his client but after his comments outside court, the judge barred him from claiming in testimony that his conspiracy theories were right. Giuliani is separately facing criminal charges in Georgia over his efforts to keep Trump in power and his testimony could have been used against him in that case.

“Unlike some other people they testified here under oath,” Gottlieb said of Freeman and Moss.

On the witness stand, Moss and Freeman recounted receiving a torrent of hateful and threatening messages after they became the targets of the conspiracy theory pushed by Giuliani and other Trump allies. The women told jurors the lies made them fear for their lives and described how they remain scared to go out in public years later.

Despite already being held liable in the case, Giuliani repeated his false claims about the women earlier this week. On Monday, he told reporters outside the courthouse that everything he said about the women was “true,” again accusing them of “engaging in changing votes.”

The case is among mounting legal and financial woes for the man once celebrated as “America’s mayor” for his leadership after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

Giuliani is among 19 people charged in Georgia in the case accusing Trump and his allies of working to subvert the state’s 2020 election results. Giuliani has pleaded not guilty and characterized the case as politically motivated.

____

Richer reported from Boston.

Lindsay Whitehurst And Alanna Durkin Richer, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Lotto 6/49 $68M winner not planning to quit his job anytime soon
Lotto 6/49 $68M winner not planning to quit his job anytime soon

A Toronto man who came to Canada with one suitcase and a few dollars in his pocket is now a multimillionaire. More than two months after the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot was won, Noel...

47m ago

6 GTA men charged in Home Depot gift card scam targeting U.S. residents: police
6 GTA men charged in Home Depot gift card scam targeting U.S. residents: police

Police have arrested six men from the GTA, accused of operating an alleged million-dollar-worth gift card scam that investigators say targeted more than 50 people in the U.S. Investigators with York...

26m ago

Beer, wine - and competitive pricing - coming to Ontario corner stores by 2026
Beer, wine - and competitive pricing - coming to Ontario corner stores by 2026

Premier Doug Ford says Ontarians will be able to buy beer, wine, cider and ready-to-drink cocktails in convenience stores and gas stations starting in January 2026. Government officials say these are...

15m ago

14-year-old charged with attempted murder in stabbing at Don Mills TTC station
14-year-old charged with attempted murder in stabbing at Don Mills TTC station

A teenage boy is facing an attempted murder charge after a stabbing at Don Mills subway station last weekend. Toronto police were called to the TTC station near Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue around...

1h ago

Top Stories

Lotto 6/49 $68M winner not planning to quit his job anytime soon
Lotto 6/49 $68M winner not planning to quit his job anytime soon

A Toronto man who came to Canada with one suitcase and a few dollars in his pocket is now a multimillionaire. More than two months after the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot was won, Noel...

47m ago

6 GTA men charged in Home Depot gift card scam targeting U.S. residents: police
6 GTA men charged in Home Depot gift card scam targeting U.S. residents: police

Police have arrested six men from the GTA, accused of operating an alleged million-dollar-worth gift card scam that investigators say targeted more than 50 people in the U.S. Investigators with York...

26m ago

Beer, wine - and competitive pricing - coming to Ontario corner stores by 2026
Beer, wine - and competitive pricing - coming to Ontario corner stores by 2026

Premier Doug Ford says Ontarians will be able to buy beer, wine, cider and ready-to-drink cocktails in convenience stores and gas stations starting in January 2026. Government officials say these are...

15m ago

14-year-old charged with attempted murder in stabbing at Don Mills TTC station
14-year-old charged with attempted murder in stabbing at Don Mills TTC station

A teenage boy is facing an attempted murder charge after a stabbing at Don Mills subway station last weekend. Toronto police were called to the TTC station near Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue around...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:57
Crews battle fire at under construction luxury home in North York
Crews battle fire at under construction luxury home in North York

Toronto Fire crews battle a two-alarm residential fire at an under construction home in the York Mills neighbourhood

3h ago

2:20
Daytime temperatures to stay above freezing mark for Toronto
Daytime temperatures to stay above freezing mark for Toronto

Toronto won't see any snow this week, but the same cannot be said for regions such as Barrie, with residents expected to wake up to roughly 15 cm of snow on Thursday.

17h ago

2:58
Use of force concerns being raised after dramatic arrest was caught on camera
Use of force concerns being raised after dramatic arrest was caught on camera

Toronto Police deny an officer put his knee on the neck of a suspect during an arrest at a weekend protest. Shauna Hunt with the video that is raising concerns over use of force.

18h ago

1:24
Ontario to expand alcohol sales to more stores
Ontario to expand alcohol sales to more stores

The Ontario government is getting set to announce the expansion of alcohol sales, including being able to buy beer and wine in convenience stores and gas stations. Richard Southern with when the new rules will go into effect.

18h ago

3:28
Kitchen reno project leaves Oakville couple with an expensive mess
Kitchen reno project leaves Oakville couple with an expensive mess

An Oakville couple is speaking out after paying thousands of dollars for a kitchen redo and having very little to show for it. Pat Taney reports.

More Videos