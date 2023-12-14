Man stabbed in neck multiple times in Leslieville; suspect sought

A man has critical injuries after being stabbed multiple times in Leslieville early Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Gerrard Street and Greenwood Avenue around 1:35 a.m.

Police say a man who was stabbed on Greenwood Avenue took refuge in a nearby building.

Paramedics tell CityNews the man was stabbed in the neck several times and rushed to hospital in critical condition. His injuries were updated by EMS to serious but non-life-threatening.

Police have described a possible suspect as a male teen.

The investigation is ongoing.