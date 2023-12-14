Liberal MPs ask universities if calling for genocide of Jews violates school codes

OTTAWA — Five Liberal members of Parliament are asking 25 Canadian university presidents to say whether calling for a genocide against Jewish people or the elimination of Israel violates their school policies.

The letter, shared online by Montreal MP Anthony Housefather, comes amid a rise in antisemitism during the Israel-Hamas war, including on campuses.

Former justice minister David Lametti, fellow Montreal MP Anna Gainey, Winnipeg representative Ben Carr and ex-public-safety minister Marco Mendicino also signed the letter.

The heads of U.S. schools have been facing similar questions during recent congressional hearings about antisemitism on campuses.

Former University of Pennsylvania president Liz Magill resigned amid controversy after telling lawmakers such a call would be “context-dependent,” clarifying the next day that such language would be considered harassment or intimidation.

The MPs’ letter is asking Canadian educators to respond to their question by Jan. 20 and outline steps being taken to protect Jewish students facing “hostile environments.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2023.

The Canadian Press