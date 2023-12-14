New Mexico extends ban on oil and gas leasing around Chaco park, an area sacred to Native Americans

By Susan Montoya Bryan, The Associated Press

Posted December 14, 2023 5:33 pm.

Last Updated December 14, 2023 5:42 pm.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New oil and natural gas leasing will be prohibited on state land surrounding Chaco Culture National Historical Park, an area sacred to Native Americans, for the next 20 years under an executive order by New Mexico Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard.

Wednesday’s order extends a temporary moratorium that she put in place when she took office in 2019. It covers more than 113 square miles (293 square kilometers) of state trust land in what is a sprawling checkerboard of private, state, federal and tribal holdings in northwestern New Mexico.

The U.S. government last year adopted its own 20-year moratorium on new oil, gas and mineral leasing around Chaco, following a push by pueblos and other Southwestern tribal nations that have cultural ties to the high desert region.

Garcia Richard said during a virtual meeting Thursday with Native American leaders and advocates that the goal is to stop encroachment of development on Chaco and the tens of thousands of acres beyond the park’s boundaries that have yet to be surveyed.

“The greater Chaco landscape is one of the most special places in the world, and it would be foolish not to do everything in our power to protect it,” she said in a statement following the meeting.

Cordelia Hooee, the lieutenant governor of Zuni Pueblo, called it a historic day. She said tribal leaders throughout the region continue to pray for more permanent protections through congressional action.

“Chaco Canyon and the greater Chaco region play an important role in the history, religion and culture of the Zuni people and other pueblo people as well,” she said. “Our shared cultural landscapes must be protected into perpetuity, for our survival as Indigenous people is tied to them.”

The tribal significance of Chaco is evident in songs, prayers and oral histories, and pueblo leaders said some people still make pilgrimages to the area, which includes desert plains, rolling hills dotted with piñon and juniper and sandstone canyons carved by eons of wind and water erosion.

A World Heritage site, Chaco Culture National Historical Park is thought to be the center of what was once a hub of Indigenous civilization. Within park boundaries are the towering remains of stone structures built centuries ago by the region’s first inhabitants, and ancient roads and related sites are scattered further out.

The executive order follows a tribal summit in Washington last week at which federal officials vowed to continue consultation efforts to ensure Native American leaders have more of a seat at the table when land management decisions affect culturally significant areas. New guidance for federal agencies also was recently published to help with the effort.

The New Mexico State Land Office is not required to have formal consultations with tribes, but agency officials said they have been working with tribal leaders over the last five years and hope to craft a formal policy that can be used by future administrations.

The pueblos recently completed an ethnographic study of the region for the U.S. Interior Department that they hope can be used for decision-making at the federal level.

Susan Montoya Bryan, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Lotto 6/49 $68M winner not planning to quit his job anytime soon
Lotto 6/49 $68M winner not planning to quit his job anytime soon

A Toronto man who came to Canada with one suitcase and a few dollars in his pocket is now a multimillionaire. More than two months after the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot was won, Noel...

6h ago

Woman wanted after attempted child abduction in Annex area
Woman wanted after attempted child abduction in Annex area

Police are searching for a woman wanted in an attempted child abduction investigation. Investigators say a father and child were walking to a daycare in the area of Bloor Street West and Spadina Avenue...

1h ago

Toronto council rescinds 'arbitrary' cap on rideshare licences, Uber praises move
Toronto council rescinds 'arbitrary' cap on rideshare licences, Uber praises move

Toronto's City Council and Mayor Olivia Chow confirmed on Thursday it would continue to issue licences to rideshare drivers, such as Uber, by rescinding a previous cap. Last week, Uber Canada announced...

39m ago

Police look to identify man in alleged sex assault against child aboard TTC bus
Police look to identify man in alleged sex assault against child aboard TTC bus

Police are looking to identify a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a child aboard a TTC bus earlier this month. Investigators say around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 a 10-year-old was on a northbound bus...

4h ago

Top Stories

Lotto 6/49 $68M winner not planning to quit his job anytime soon
Lotto 6/49 $68M winner not planning to quit his job anytime soon

A Toronto man who came to Canada with one suitcase and a few dollars in his pocket is now a multimillionaire. More than two months after the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot was won, Noel...

6h ago

Woman wanted after attempted child abduction in Annex area
Woman wanted after attempted child abduction in Annex area

Police are searching for a woman wanted in an attempted child abduction investigation. Investigators say a father and child were walking to a daycare in the area of Bloor Street West and Spadina Avenue...

1h ago

Toronto council rescinds 'arbitrary' cap on rideshare licences, Uber praises move
Toronto council rescinds 'arbitrary' cap on rideshare licences, Uber praises move

Toronto's City Council and Mayor Olivia Chow confirmed on Thursday it would continue to issue licences to rideshare drivers, such as Uber, by rescinding a previous cap. Last week, Uber Canada announced...

39m ago

Police look to identify man in alleged sex assault against child aboard TTC bus
Police look to identify man in alleged sex assault against child aboard TTC bus

Police are looking to identify a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a child aboard a TTC bus earlier this month. Investigators say around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 a 10-year-old was on a northbound bus...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

5:08
Ontario to bring beer, wine to convenience stores and gas stations
Ontario to bring beer, wine to convenience stores and gas stations

The province has made the move to allow corner stores to sell some alcohol products beginning in 2026.

13m ago

0:57
Crews battle fire at under construction luxury home in North York
Crews battle fire at under construction luxury home in North York

Toronto Fire crews battle a two-alarm residential fire at an under construction home in the York Mills neighbourhood

9h ago

2:20
Daytime temperatures to stay above freezing mark for Toronto
Daytime temperatures to stay above freezing mark for Toronto

Toronto won't see any snow this week, but the same cannot be said for regions such as Barrie, with residents expected to wake up to roughly 15 cm of snow on Thursday.

23h ago

2:58
Use of force concerns being raised after dramatic arrest was caught on camera
Use of force concerns being raised after dramatic arrest was caught on camera

Toronto Police deny an officer put his knee on the neck of a suspect during an arrest at a weekend protest. Shauna Hunt with the video that is raising concerns over use of force.
1:24
Ontario to expand alcohol sales to more stores
Ontario to expand alcohol sales to more stores

The Ontario government is getting set to announce the expansion of alcohol sales, including being able to buy beer and wine in convenience stores and gas stations. Richard Southern with when the new rules will go into effect.
More Videos