Palestinian envoy in Ottawa praises Canada’s UN vote for ceasefire, seeks more action

OTTAWA — The Palestinian ambassador in Ottawa is praising Canada’s vote at the United Nations for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, while urging the Canadian government to do more to stop Israel’s military campaign.

Mona Abuamara, the chief representative of the Palestinian General Delegation to Canada, says Ottawa could act as a catalyst and inspire other countries to push for a peaceful two-state solution that would include a Palestinian country.

Canada voted in favour of a non-binding resolution at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday that called for “an immediate humanitarian ceasefire” between Israel and Hamas, a departure from its long-standing policy to side with Israel in major UN votes.

The conflict began in October when Hamas militants killed 1,200 people in brutal surprise attacks on Israel, taking another 240 people hostage.

Israel has responded by withholding vital supplies from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, bombarding it with airstrikes and conducting a military offensive on the ground, with local authorities saying more than 18,700 people have died.

Israel’s ambassador to Canada, Iddo Moed, has argued that Canada’s vote amounts to pointing the finger squarely at his country for trying to weed out the threat of further Hamas attacks.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press