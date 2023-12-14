Police say thief used child as decoy in Markham break-in

Suspect wanted in connection with distraction-style break and enter in Markham
Suspect wanted in connection with distraction-style break and enter in Markham. YRP/HO

By Michael Talbot

Posted December 14, 2023 3:21 pm.

York Regional Police are warning the public about a break-in theft that involved the ruse of a child searching for a lost ball to distract the homeowner.

Investigators say the theft took place on Wednesday, December 13 at around noon.

According to police, a boy between the ages of 10 and 12 rang the doorbell of a home near Rodick Road and 16th Avenue in Markham, telling the homeowner they had inadvertently kicked a ball into their backyard and wanted help getting it back.

The homeowner agreed and walked with the boy into the backyard to look for the ball.

When they couldn’t find it, police say the child left.

But when the homeowner returned to the front of the house, they noticed an adult male exiting the residence.

“The investigation revealed that as the complainant brought the child to the backyard, an adult male emerged from a hiding spot and snuck into the residence through the unlocked front door,” a police release explained.

“The suspect went through some rooms, stole cash from a purse and then exited the front door. It is believed the suspect arrived in the neighbourhood in a black 2020 Honda Civic with a faded licence plate.”

The adult male suspect is described as white in his 30s. He’s around five foot six with scruffy facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black ball cap and black track pants with a stripe down the side.

The child is described as white, 10 to 12 years old. He’s about four foot eight with a medium build and was last seen wearing a black jacket and black pants with a white stripe on the side.

Police say the boy spoke English with an accent.

Investigators say a similar incident occurred on December 6, at around 4:25 p.m., in the McCowan Road and Raymerville Drive area.

“In that case, a boy and a girl told the occupant of a house that they lost a ball in the backyard. The complainant felt it was suspicious and refused to cooperate. The children left and no ball was found,” police said.

“Although no theft occurred, police are trying to determine if there is a link between the incidents. The investigation is ongoing.”

Top Stories

Lotto 6/49 $68M winner not planning to quit his job anytime soon
Lotto 6/49 $68M winner not planning to quit his job anytime soon

A Toronto man who came to Canada with one suitcase and a few dollars in his pocket is now a multimillionaire. More than two months after the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot was won, Noel...

3h ago

Police look to identify man in alleged sex assault against child aboard TTC bus
Police look to identify man in alleged sex assault against child aboard TTC bus

Police are looking to identify a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a child aboard a TTC bus earlier this month. Investigators say around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 2 a 10-year-old was on a northbound bus...

1h ago

6 GTA men charged in Home Depot gift card scam targeting U.S. residents: police
6 GTA men charged in Home Depot gift card scam targeting U.S. residents: police

Police have arrested six men from the GTA, accused of operating an alleged million-dollar-worth gift card scam that investigators say targeted more than 50 people in the U.S. Investigators with York...

3h ago

Truck driver who caused deadly Broncos crash loses latest bid to stay in Canada
Truck driver who caused deadly Broncos crash loses latest bid to stay in Canada

A judge dismissed applications on Thursday from the truck driver who caused the deadly Humboldt Broncos bus crash and was fighting deportation back to India. Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight...

1h ago

