Man injured in 2-alarm Scarborough house fire

One man has been taken to a hospital following a two-alarm fire at a residence in Scarborough.

Fire crews were called to Frolick Crescent in the Scarborough Golf Club Road and Ellesmere Road area at around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday for reports of a house fire.

Toronto Fire Services arrived to heavy smoke and categorized the blaze as a two-alarm fire. Crews were able to extinguish the main body of the fire.

Toronto police said one man has been rushed to a hospital. The severity of his injuries is unknown.