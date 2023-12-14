Man injured in 2-alarm Scarborough house fire

Toronto Fire Services truck
A Toronto Fire Services truck is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 14, 2023 9:05 pm.

One man has been taken to a hospital following a two-alarm fire at a residence in Scarborough.

Fire crews were called to Frolick Crescent in the Scarborough Golf Club Road and Ellesmere Road area at around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday for reports of a house fire.

Toronto Fire Services arrived to heavy smoke and categorized the blaze as a two-alarm fire. Crews were able to extinguish the main body of the fire.

Toronto police said one man has been rushed to a hospital. The severity of his injuries is unknown.

Top Stories

Toronto council approves renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas subway stations
Toronto council approves renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas subway stations

Toronto's City Council has voted to rename Yonge-Dundas Square and Dundas subway stations. Council voted 17-4 in favour of the recommendation to rename Dundas Station and Dundas West Station. On the...

1h ago

Woman wanted after attempted child abduction in Annex area
Woman wanted after attempted child abduction in Annex area

Police are searching for a woman wanted in an attempted child abduction investigation. Investigators say a father and child were walking to a daycare in the area of Bloor Street West and Spadina Avenue...

4h ago

Lotto 6/49 $68M winner not planning to quit his job anytime soon
Lotto 6/49 $68M winner not planning to quit his job anytime soon

A Toronto man who came to Canada with one suitcase and a few dollars in his pocket is now a multimillionaire. More than two months after the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot was won, Noel...

9h ago

Toronto council rescinds 'arbitrary' cap on rideshare licences, Uber praises move
Toronto council rescinds 'arbitrary' cap on rideshare licences, Uber praises move

Toronto's City Council and Mayor Olivia Chow confirmed on Thursday it would continue to issue licences to rideshare drivers, such as Uber, by rescinding a previous cap. Last week, Uber Canada announced...

3h ago

