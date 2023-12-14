Man injured in 2-alarm Scarborough house fire
Posted December 14, 2023 9:05 pm.
One man has been taken to a hospital following a two-alarm fire at a residence in Scarborough.
Fire crews were called to Frolick Crescent in the Scarborough Golf Club Road and Ellesmere Road area at around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday for reports of a house fire.
Toronto Fire Services arrived to heavy smoke and categorized the blaze as a two-alarm fire. Crews were able to extinguish the main body of the fire.
Toronto police said one man has been rushed to a hospital. The severity of his injuries is unknown.