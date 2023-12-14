Statistics Canada reports manufacturing sales down 2.8% in October

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 2.8 per cent to $71.0 billion, led lower by a drop in petroleum and coal product sales as well as lower sales in the machinery and computer and electronic product subsectors. A worker welds steel in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday March 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 14, 2023 9:04 am.

Last Updated December 14, 2023 9:12 am.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 2.8 per cent to $71.0 billion, led by a drop in petroleum and coal product sales as well as lower sales in the machinery and computer and electronic product subsectors. 

The agency says sales fell in 12 of 21 subsectors it tracks.

The petroleum and coal products subsector fell 10.3 per cent to $8.4 billion in October as it saw lower prices as well as a decline in volumes.

The machinery subsector dropped 6.6 per cent to $4.4 billion, while computer and electronic products fell 15 per cent to $1.4 billion.

Sales of aerospace products and parts rose 6.9 per cent to $2.2 billion.

Statistics Canada says total sales in constant dollars fell 2.2 per cent in October, indicating a lower volume of goods sold. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Two-alarm fire destroys under construction luxury home in North York
Two-alarm fire destroys under construction luxury home in North York

Crews are on scene battling a fire at an under construction luxury home in North York on Thursday morning. Toronto Fire tells CityNews the fire broke out at a home on Dempsey Crescent, in the area of...

19m ago

Police searching for 3 missing boys last seen in downtown Toronto
Police searching for 3 missing boys last seen in downtown Toronto

Toronto police are concerned for the safety of three boys who have been missing since Wednesday afternoon. Police say nine-year-old Sylas, 12-year-old Dallas, and 14-year-old River were last seen around...

3h ago

White Christmas in Toronto appears slim with warmer than normal December
White Christmas in Toronto appears slim with warmer than normal December

The prospect of a white Christmas appears to be fading as the warm December weather continues, with the possibility of Toronto and the GTA hitting double digits on Friday. The first official day of...

1h ago

Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources
Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources

Premier Doug Ford will announce on Thursday that beer, wine and canned cocktail drinks will be sold in Ontario convenience stores and gas stations starting in January 2026, sources confirm with CityNews. The...

15h ago

Top Stories

Two-alarm fire destroys under construction luxury home in North York
Two-alarm fire destroys under construction luxury home in North York

Crews are on scene battling a fire at an under construction luxury home in North York on Thursday morning. Toronto Fire tells CityNews the fire broke out at a home on Dempsey Crescent, in the area of...

19m ago

Police searching for 3 missing boys last seen in downtown Toronto
Police searching for 3 missing boys last seen in downtown Toronto

Toronto police are concerned for the safety of three boys who have been missing since Wednesday afternoon. Police say nine-year-old Sylas, 12-year-old Dallas, and 14-year-old River were last seen around...

3h ago

White Christmas in Toronto appears slim with warmer than normal December
White Christmas in Toronto appears slim with warmer than normal December

The prospect of a white Christmas appears to be fading as the warm December weather continues, with the possibility of Toronto and the GTA hitting double digits on Friday. The first official day of...

1h ago

Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources
Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources

Premier Doug Ford will announce on Thursday that beer, wine and canned cocktail drinks will be sold in Ontario convenience stores and gas stations starting in January 2026, sources confirm with CityNews. The...

15h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Daytime temperatures to stay above freezing mark for Toronto
Daytime temperatures to stay above freezing mark for Toronto

Toronto won't see any snow this week, but the same cannot be said for regions such as Barrie, with residents expected to wake up to roughly 15 cm of snow on Thursday.

14h ago

2:58
Use of force concerns being raised after dramatic arrest was caught on camera
Use of force concerns being raised after dramatic arrest was caught on camera

Toronto Police deny an officer put his knee on the neck of a suspect during an arrest at a weekend protest. Shauna Hunt with the video that is raising concerns over use of force.

15h ago

1:24
Ontario to expand alcohol sales to more stores
Ontario to expand alcohol sales to more stores

The Ontario government is getting set to announce the expansion of alcohol sales, including being able to buy beer and wine in convenience stores and gas stations. Richard Southern with when the new rules will go into effect.

15h ago

3:28
Kitchen reno project leaves Oakville couple with an expensive mess
Kitchen reno project leaves Oakville couple with an expensive mess

An Oakville couple is speaking out after paying thousands of dollars for a kitchen redo and having very little to show for it. Pat Taney reports.

22h ago

2:52
City Council set to discuss the renaming of Dundas Street
City Council set to discuss the renaming of Dundas Street

Councillor Stephen Holyday has brought forward an administrative inquiry on the renaming of Dundas Street set to be discussed in council this week. He's asking about the cost of the project and accuracy of the accusations against Henry Dundas
More Videos