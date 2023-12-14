Taliban sending Afghan women to prison to protect them from gender-based violence, says UN report

FILE - Taliban fighters ride in the back of a vehicle during a night patrol in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Sept. 12, 2021. Taliban officials are sending Afghan women to prison to protect them from gender-based violence, according to a U.N. report published Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File) Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted December 14, 2023 3:28 am.

Last Updated December 14, 2023 3:42 am.

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Taliban officials are sending Afghan women to prison to protect them from gender-based violence, according to a U.N. report published Thursday.

Before the Taliban seized power in 2021, there were 23 state-sponsored women protection centers in Afghanistan where survivors of gender-based violence could seek refuge. Now there are none, the U.N. report said.

Officials from the Taliban-led administration told the U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan that there was no need for such shelters or that they were a Western concept.

The Taliban sends women to prison if they have no male relatives to stay with or if the male relatives are considered unsafe, the report said. Authorities have also asked male relatives for commitments or sworn statements that they will not harm a female relative, inviting local elders to witness the guarantee, it added.

Women are sent to prison for their protection “akin to how prisons have been used to accommodate drug addicts and homeless people in Kabul,” the report said.

The Associated Press contacted Taliban-led ministries about where survivors of gender-based violence can seek help, what protection measures are in place, and the conviction rates for offenders, but nobody was available for comment.

Women and girls have been increasingly confined to their homes since the Taliban takeover in 2021. They are barred from education beyond sixth grade, including university, public spaces like parks, and most jobs. They are required to take a male chaperone with them on journeys of more than 72 km (45 miles) and follow a dress code.

A Taliban decree in July ordered the closure of all beauty salons, one of the few remaining places that women could go to outside the home or family environment.

But Afghanistan has, for years, ranked among the worst places in the world to be born female.

Millions of girls were out of school before the Taliban takeover for cultural and other reasons. Child marriage, violence and abuse were widespread.

Rights groups warned that Taliban rule would enable violence against women and girls and decimate any legal protections for them.

Women are no longer working in the judiciary or law enforcement, not allowed to deal with crimes of gender-based violence, and only permitted to attend work when called upon by their male supervisors, according to the U.N. report.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources
Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources

Premier Doug Ford will announce on Thursday that beer, wine and canned cocktail drinks will be sold in Ontario convenience stores and gas stations starting in January 2026, sources confirm with CityNews. The...

10h ago

'Deeply problematic': Video appears to show Toronto officer kneeing protester's neck
'Deeply problematic': Video appears to show Toronto officer kneeing protester's neck

Concerns are mounting over a video circulating online that appears to show a Toronto officer kneeling on the neck of a protester during an arrest over the weekend, which the police force unequivocally...

10h ago

'Heart filled with joy': Toronto retiree wins $5M in OLG Lotto 6/49
'Heart filled with joy': Toronto retiree wins $5M in OLG Lotto 6/49

Sometimes dreams do come true. A retired man from Toronto is $5 million richer after he won the OLG Lotto 6/49 classic jackpot on Nov. 29, 2023. Rafael Mesa Valdes, who retired from the construction...

13h ago

OPP report multiple collisions, roll-overs due to wintry weather
OPP report multiple collisions, roll-overs due to wintry weather

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers were busy on Wednesday as wintry weather in southern Ontario created hazardous road conditions, with multiple collisions and injuries reported. Officers...

11h ago

Top Stories

Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources
Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources

Premier Doug Ford will announce on Thursday that beer, wine and canned cocktail drinks will be sold in Ontario convenience stores and gas stations starting in January 2026, sources confirm with CityNews. The...

10h ago

'Deeply problematic': Video appears to show Toronto officer kneeing protester's neck
'Deeply problematic': Video appears to show Toronto officer kneeing protester's neck

Concerns are mounting over a video circulating online that appears to show a Toronto officer kneeling on the neck of a protester during an arrest over the weekend, which the police force unequivocally...

10h ago

'Heart filled with joy': Toronto retiree wins $5M in OLG Lotto 6/49
'Heart filled with joy': Toronto retiree wins $5M in OLG Lotto 6/49

Sometimes dreams do come true. A retired man from Toronto is $5 million richer after he won the OLG Lotto 6/49 classic jackpot on Nov. 29, 2023. Rafael Mesa Valdes, who retired from the construction...

13h ago

OPP report multiple collisions, roll-overs due to wintry weather
OPP report multiple collisions, roll-overs due to wintry weather

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said officers were busy on Wednesday as wintry weather in southern Ontario created hazardous road conditions, with multiple collisions and injuries reported. Officers...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Daytime temperatures to stay above freezing mark for Toronto
Daytime temperatures to stay above freezing mark for Toronto

Toronto won't see any snow this week, but the same cannot be said for regions such as Barrie, with residents expected to wake up to roughly 15 cm of snow on Thursday.

10h ago

2:58
Use of force concerns being raised after dramatic arrest was caught on camera
Use of force concerns being raised after dramatic arrest was caught on camera

Toronto Police deny an officer put his knee on the neck of a suspect during an arrest at a weekend protest. Shauna Hunt with the video that is raising concerns over use of force.

10h ago

1:24
Ontario to expand alcohol sales to more stores
Ontario to expand alcohol sales to more stores

The Ontario government is getting set to announce the expansion of alcohol sales, including being able to buy beer and wine in convenience stores and gas stations. Richard Southern with when the new rules will go into effect.

10h ago

3:28
Kitchen reno project leaves Oakville couple with an expensive mess
Kitchen reno project leaves Oakville couple with an expensive mess

An Oakville couple is speaking out after paying thousands of dollars for a kitchen redo and having very little to show for it. Pat Taney reports.

18h ago

2:52
City Council set to discuss the renaming of Dundas Street
City Council set to discuss the renaming of Dundas Street

Councillor Stephen Holyday has brought forward an administrative inquiry on the renaming of Dundas Street set to be discussed in council this week. He's asking about the cost of the project and accuracy of the accusations against Henry Dundas
More Videos