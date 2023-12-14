Tim Hortons, Telus reinstate support for Hockey Canada following scandal

By The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Two sponsors who previously pulled support for Hockey Canada, when it was embroiled in scandal last year, say they are backing the organization once more.

Fast food chain Tim Hortons and telecommunications firm Telus Corp. say they have reinstated their support for Hockey Canada which they withdrew when the organization was accused of mishandling sexual assault complaints.

Tims spokesperson Michael Oliveira says the chain made it clear it would only reinstate funding for Canada’s men’s teams when they regained the confidence of Canadians.

He says Tims reinstated its support because it appears Hockey Canada has made substantial progress toward that goal under new leadership.

Telus spokesperson Saara Rahikka says the telecommunications giant decided to back the organization again because it wanted to support changes that make the sport safe and inclusive for all on and off the ice.

The renewed support from Tims and Telus comes ahead of the men’s world junior hockey championship gets underway in Gothenburg, Sweden later this month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:QSR, TSX:T)

The Canadian Press

