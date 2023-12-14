Maple Leafs’ 5-goal comeback falls short in OT loss to Blue Jackets

Maple Leafs
Columbus Blue Jackets celebrate a goal as Toronto Maple Leafs right wing William Nylander (88) skates away during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Thursday, December 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted December 14, 2023 10:09 pm.

Last Updated December 14, 2023 10:19 pm.

The Toronto Maple Leafs lost 6-5 to the Columbus Blue Jackets in a thrilling overtime despite scoring five goals in the third period to erase a 5-0 deficit.

Columbus scored two goals in the first period and three unanswered goals in the second, quieting a Scotiabank Arena crowd in what looked like was going to result in an improbable loss against one of the league’s bottom dwellers.

William Nylander opened the scoring in the third, followed by goals from Mitch Marner, Jake McCabe and two from Auston Matthews – including the game-tying marker with 40 seconds left to go in regulation.

In a back-and-forth overtime, Blue Jackets centre Kent Johnson would score the winner and his second of the game to seal it for Columbus.

Matthews now has 23 goals this season and is on pace for 70. He also finished with an assist and nine shots on goal. Marner had a goal and three points, while Nylander finished with a goal and an assist with a game-high 10 shots. John Tavares finished with two assists.

Maple Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov allowed six goals on 35 shots. It’s the most goals he’s allowed in a game this season.

Meanwhile, Toronto winger Ryan Reaves left the game early and did not return. He left the ice with some assistance favouring his left leg and was ruled out with a lower-body injury.

Despite the loss, the Maple Leafs kept their point streak alive, registering at least one point in eight straight games. Toronto will host former General Manager Kyle Dubas and the Pittsburgh Penguins at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

Top Stories

Toronto council approves renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas subway stations
Toronto council approves renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas subway stations

Toronto's City Council has approved renaming Yonge-Dundas Square to "Sankofa Square," as well as both Dundas subway stations. Council voted 17-4 in favour of the recommendation to rename Dundas Station...

updated

53m ago

Man injured in 2-alarm Scarborough house fire
Man injured in 2-alarm Scarborough house fire

One man has been taken to a hospital following a two-alarm fire at a residence in Scarborough. Fire crews were called to Frolick Crescent in the Scarborough Golf Club Road and Ellesmere Road area at...

1h ago

Woman wanted after attempted child abduction in Annex area
Woman wanted after attempted child abduction in Annex area

Police are searching for a woman wanted in an attempted child abduction investigation. Investigators say a father and child were walking to a daycare in the area of Bloor Street West and Spadina Avenue...

6h ago

Lotto 6/49 $68M winner not planning to quit his job anytime soon
Lotto 6/49 $68M winner not planning to quit his job anytime soon

A Toronto man who came to Canada with one suitcase and a few dollars in his pocket is now a multimillionaire. More than two months after the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot was won, Noel...

11h ago

