Maple Leafs’ 5-goal comeback falls short in OT loss to Blue Jackets

The Toronto Maple Leafs lost 6-5 to the Columbus Blue Jackets in a thrilling overtime despite scoring five goals in the third period to erase a 5-0 deficit.

Columbus scored two goals in the first period and three unanswered goals in the second, quieting a Scotiabank Arena crowd in what looked like was going to result in an improbable loss against one of the league’s bottom dwellers.

William Nylander opened the scoring in the third, followed by goals from Mitch Marner, Jake McCabe and two from Auston Matthews – including the game-tying marker with 40 seconds left to go in regulation.

In a back-and-forth overtime, Blue Jackets centre Kent Johnson would score the winner and his second of the game to seal it for Columbus.

Matthews now has 23 goals this season and is on pace for 70. He also finished with an assist and nine shots on goal. Marner had a goal and three points, while Nylander finished with a goal and an assist with a game-high 10 shots. John Tavares finished with two assists.

Maple Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov allowed six goals on 35 shots. It’s the most goals he’s allowed in a game this season.

Meanwhile, Toronto winger Ryan Reaves left the game early and did not return. He left the ice with some assistance favouring his left leg and was ruled out with a lower-body injury.

Despite the loss, the Maple Leafs kept their point streak alive, registering at least one point in eight straight games. Toronto will host former General Manager Kyle Dubas and the Pittsburgh Penguins at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.