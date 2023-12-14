Police searching for 3 missing boys last seen in downtown Toronto
Posted December 14, 2023 5:54 am.
Toronto police are concerned for the safety of three boys who have been missing since Wednesday afternoon.
Police say nine-year-old Sylas, 12-year-old Dallas, and 14-year-old River were last seen around 3:30 p.m. in the King Street and University Avenue area of downtown Toronto.
The boys are being described as:
- Sylas, 9, is four feet six inches tall with short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red an black coat, grey sweater, grey pants, black shoes, black hat and a black packpack
- Dallas, 12, is five feet six inches tall with short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black coat, black pants, black shoes and a green backpack
- River, 14, is five feet five inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black jacket, tan pants, black shoes and a black backpack
Police say they are concerned for the safety of the three children.
Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 416-808-1400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477), or at www.222tips.com.