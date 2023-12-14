Turkish minister says Somalia president’s son will return to face trial over fatal highway crash

By The Associated Press

Posted December 14, 2023 5:31 am.

Last Updated December 14, 2023 5:42 am.

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — The son of the president of Somalia will return to Turkey in the coming days to face trial over a fatal highway crash in Istanbul, Turkey’s justice minister said Thursday.

Yunus Emre Gocer, a 38-year-old motorcycle courier, was hit by a car driven by the Somalia president’s son, Mohammed Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, on a highway in Istanbul. The man died in a hospital six days later on Dec. 6.

Turkish authorities ordered the president’s son arrested and barred him from traveling abroad, but reports said Mohamud had already left Turkey by the time the warrant was issued. Turkey also launched an investigation into officials who conducted an initial investigation into the crash and reportedly allowed Mohamud to go free.

“We have held talks with Somali judicial authorities,” Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc told reporters. “It will be possible for the defendant to come to Turkey and to participate in the trial process in the coming days.”

“I have talked to the Somali justice minister and they look on the matter with good intentions,” Tunc said, adding that he hoped that the trial would open soon.

On Tuesday, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud told The Associated Press that his 40-year-old son did not flee Turkey. He said he has advised him to go back and present himself to court. The younger Mohamud, who is a doctor, stayed at the scene of the crash and remained in Istanbul for several days afterward, the president said. He also extended his sympathy to Gocer’s family.

“I want to take this opportunity to send my condolences to the family, which I don’t know how to contact,” he said in Tuesday’s interview. “We share with them the grief of their loss. We are sorry for their loss.”

Turkey has built close ties with Somalia since 2011, when President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — then prime minister — visited the East African nation in a show of support as Somalis suffered from severe drought. Turkey has provided humanitarian aid, built infrastructure and opened a military base in Somalia where it has trained officers and police.

“I will do everything that I can to make sure that my son respects Turkish law and justice law, and stands in front of the courts in Turkey,” Somalia’s president said in the interview at United Nations headquarters in New York, where he presented a plan for his government to take over security from African Union troops and continue its fight against al-Shabab militants.

“Turkey is a brotherly country,” Mohamud said. “We respect the laws and the justice and the judicial system. As a president of Somalia, I will never allow anybody to violate this country’s judicial system.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources
Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources

Premier Doug Ford will announce on Thursday that beer, wine and canned cocktail drinks will be sold in Ontario convenience stores and gas stations starting in January 2026, sources confirm with CityNews. The...

12h ago

Police searching for 3 missing boys last seen in downtown Toronto
Police searching for 3 missing boys last seen in downtown Toronto

Toronto police are concerned for the safety of three boys who have been missing since Wednesday afternoon. Police say nine-year-old Sylas, 12-year-old Dallas, and 14-year-old River were last seen around...

49m ago

Young Mercedes driver told police he was 'late for work' after going more than 200 km/h on GTA highway
Young Mercedes driver told police he was 'late for work' after going more than 200 km/h on GTA highway

A young driver told police he was just trying to get to work on time after getting clocked at more than double the speed limit on a GTA highway early Thursday morning. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)...

21m ago

'Deeply problematic': Video appears to show Toronto officer kneeing protester's neck
'Deeply problematic': Video appears to show Toronto officer kneeing protester's neck

Concerns are mounting over a video circulating online that appears to show a Toronto officer kneeling on the neck of a protester during an arrest over the weekend, which the police force unequivocally...

11h ago

Top Stories

Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources
Beer and wine coming to Ontario convenience stores, gas stations in January 2026: sources

Premier Doug Ford will announce on Thursday that beer, wine and canned cocktail drinks will be sold in Ontario convenience stores and gas stations starting in January 2026, sources confirm with CityNews. The...

12h ago

Police searching for 3 missing boys last seen in downtown Toronto
Police searching for 3 missing boys last seen in downtown Toronto

Toronto police are concerned for the safety of three boys who have been missing since Wednesday afternoon. Police say nine-year-old Sylas, 12-year-old Dallas, and 14-year-old River were last seen around...

49m ago

Young Mercedes driver told police he was 'late for work' after going more than 200 km/h on GTA highway
Young Mercedes driver told police he was 'late for work' after going more than 200 km/h on GTA highway

A young driver told police he was just trying to get to work on time after getting clocked at more than double the speed limit on a GTA highway early Thursday morning. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)...

21m ago

'Deeply problematic': Video appears to show Toronto officer kneeing protester's neck
'Deeply problematic': Video appears to show Toronto officer kneeing protester's neck

Concerns are mounting over a video circulating online that appears to show a Toronto officer kneeling on the neck of a protester during an arrest over the weekend, which the police force unequivocally...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Daytime temperatures to stay above freezing mark for Toronto
Daytime temperatures to stay above freezing mark for Toronto

Toronto won't see any snow this week, but the same cannot be said for regions such as Barrie, with residents expected to wake up to roughly 15 cm of snow on Thursday.

11h ago

2:58
Use of force concerns being raised after dramatic arrest was caught on camera
Use of force concerns being raised after dramatic arrest was caught on camera

Toronto Police deny an officer put his knee on the neck of a suspect during an arrest at a weekend protest. Shauna Hunt with the video that is raising concerns over use of force.

12h ago

1:24
Ontario to expand alcohol sales to more stores
Ontario to expand alcohol sales to more stores

The Ontario government is getting set to announce the expansion of alcohol sales, including being able to buy beer and wine in convenience stores and gas stations. Richard Southern with when the new rules will go into effect.

12h ago

3:28
Kitchen reno project leaves Oakville couple with an expensive mess
Kitchen reno project leaves Oakville couple with an expensive mess

An Oakville couple is speaking out after paying thousands of dollars for a kitchen redo and having very little to show for it. Pat Taney reports.

19h ago

2:52
City Council set to discuss the renaming of Dundas Street
City Council set to discuss the renaming of Dundas Street

Councillor Stephen Holyday has brought forward an administrative inquiry on the renaming of Dundas Street set to be discussed in council this week. He's asking about the cost of the project and accuracy of the accusations against Henry Dundas
More Videos