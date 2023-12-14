University of Arizona announces financial recovery plan to address its $240M budget shortfall

By The Associated Press

Posted December 14, 2023 10:38 am.

Last Updated December 14, 2023 10:42 am.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The University of Arizona has unveiled an extensive financial recovery plan to address its $240 million budget shortfall.

In a virtual meeting Wednesday night with the Arizona Board of Regents, university President Robert Robbins announced the resignation of the school’s chief financial officer and other steps to address cash flow issues.

“We will implement an immediate hiring freeze,” Robbins said. “We will freeze international travel. We will place restrictions on purchasing. We will defer nonessential capital projects and we will pause strategic investments.”

Lisa Rulney, the UofA’s chief financial officer since April 2019, resigned Wednesday from the job that paid her nearly $500,000 annually.

Rulney and Robbins told the regents last month that the university had just 97 days worth of cash on hand and not the 156 they previously predicted. The school’s senior administrators blamed a failure of their prediction model that caused the multimillion-dollar miscalculation.

Robbins said a “decentralized budgeting allocation process and administrative structure” led to “poor budget controls and ineffective administrative structure and overspending in some of our budget units.”

He said the hiring and compensation freeze will save the university $16 million, the immediate purchasing restrictions will save $5 million and deferring nonessential capital projects should save $9 million.

Regents Chair Fred DuVal said it was the fault of the board — the governing body of the state’s public university system — for not identifying the problem sooner.

“Today we intend to take the first steps to turn the ship around at the University of Arizona and to assure our campuses, and the public, that this will not happen again in Tucson or at any of our state’s universities,” DuVal said.

Regents Executive Director John Arnold will serve as the UofA’s CFO and interim vice president of business affairs for the next few months.

Taking steps to increase financial oversight, the regents asked Robbins to hire outside experts to revamp the university’s budgeting and controls.

Robbins said the school will end its guaranteed tuition program starting in the fall of 2025 for all new students.

The school also will reduce financial aid for out-of-state students but won’t reduce need-based aid for Arizona resident students or merit-based aid for current or accepted students.

The financial recovery plan also impacts the UofA’s athletic department, which will raise ticket prices, maximize media rights contributions and reduce costs through centralizing administration functions, according to Robbins.

The Arizona Daily Star reported that Robbins told a Faculty Senate meeting earlier this month that the school loaned the athletic department $86 million from the university’s funds in recent years.

“Athletics is the most difficult part of the university’s budget. I also believe that athletics is a core part of the University of Arizona and key element to our long-term success,” Robbins said Wednesday night. “I have had many great meetings with the athletic department and we are committed to putting together a multi-year plan to bring their budget into balance.”

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

6 GTA men charged in Home Depot gift card scam targeting U.S. residents: police
6 GTA men charged in Home Depot gift card scam targeting U.S. residents: police

Police have arrested six men from the GTA, accused of operating an alleged million-dollar-worth gift card scam that investigators say targeted more than 50 people in the U.S. Investigators with York...

1h ago

14-year-old charged with attempted murder in stabbing at Don Mills TTC station
14-year-old charged with attempted murder in stabbing at Don Mills TTC station

A teenage boy is facing an attempted murder charge after a stabbing at Don Mills subway station last weekend. Toronto police were called to the TTC station near Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue around...

23m ago

Lotto 6/49 $68M winner not planning to quit his job anytime soon
Lotto 6/49 $68M winner not planning to quit his job anytime soon

A Toronto man who came to Canada with one suitcase and a few dollars in his pocket is now a multimillionaire. More than two months after the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot was won, Noel...

12m ago

5 Toronto teens between ages of 14 and 16 busted in Markham carjacking probe
5 Toronto teens between ages of 14 and 16 busted in Markham carjacking probe

Five Toronto teenagers between the ages of 14 and 16 are facing charges in a carjacking investigation after police allege they purposely crashed into another vehicle in an attempt to steal it. Officers...

32m ago

Top Stories

6 GTA men charged in Home Depot gift card scam targeting U.S. residents: police
6 GTA men charged in Home Depot gift card scam targeting U.S. residents: police

Police have arrested six men from the GTA, accused of operating an alleged million-dollar-worth gift card scam that investigators say targeted more than 50 people in the U.S. Investigators with York...

1h ago

14-year-old charged with attempted murder in stabbing at Don Mills TTC station
14-year-old charged with attempted murder in stabbing at Don Mills TTC station

A teenage boy is facing an attempted murder charge after a stabbing at Don Mills subway station last weekend. Toronto police were called to the TTC station near Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue around...

23m ago

Lotto 6/49 $68M winner not planning to quit his job anytime soon
Lotto 6/49 $68M winner not planning to quit his job anytime soon

A Toronto man who came to Canada with one suitcase and a few dollars in his pocket is now a multimillionaire. More than two months after the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot was won, Noel...

12m ago

5 Toronto teens between ages of 14 and 16 busted in Markham carjacking probe
5 Toronto teens between ages of 14 and 16 busted in Markham carjacking probe

Five Toronto teenagers between the ages of 14 and 16 are facing charges in a carjacking investigation after police allege they purposely crashed into another vehicle in an attempt to steal it. Officers...

32m ago

Most Watched Today

0:57
Crews battle fire at under construction luxury home in North York
Crews battle fire at under construction luxury home in North York

Toronto Fire crews battle a two-alarm residential fire at an under construction home in the York Mills neighbourhood

2h ago

2:20
Daytime temperatures to stay above freezing mark for Toronto
Daytime temperatures to stay above freezing mark for Toronto

Toronto won't see any snow this week, but the same cannot be said for regions such as Barrie, with residents expected to wake up to roughly 15 cm of snow on Thursday.

16h ago

2:58
Use of force concerns being raised after dramatic arrest was caught on camera
Use of force concerns being raised after dramatic arrest was caught on camera

Toronto Police deny an officer put his knee on the neck of a suspect during an arrest at a weekend protest. Shauna Hunt with the video that is raising concerns over use of force.

16h ago

1:24
Ontario to expand alcohol sales to more stores
Ontario to expand alcohol sales to more stores

The Ontario government is getting set to announce the expansion of alcohol sales, including being able to buy beer and wine in convenience stores and gas stations. Richard Southern with when the new rules will go into effect.

17h ago

3:28
Kitchen reno project leaves Oakville couple with an expensive mess
Kitchen reno project leaves Oakville couple with an expensive mess

An Oakville couple is speaking out after paying thousands of dollars for a kitchen redo and having very little to show for it. Pat Taney reports.

More Videos