Winnipeg’s 100-year-old Nutty Club shuts down due to competition

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 14, 2023 1:53 pm.

Last Updated December 14, 2023 1:56 pm.

Winnipeg’s renowned candy company, the Nutty Club, is shutting its doors after more than 100 years of business.

Parent company Scott-Bathgate Ltd says the Nutty Club, which was known in Western Canada for its candies, will wind down operations in late January due to increased competition.   

The company says it cannot sustainably operate Nutty Club without significant investments to increase its scale and scope to compete with national distributors.

In a news release Thursday, Scott-Bathgate president James Burt thanked Nutty Club’s employees, customers and suppliers for their loyalty.

Scott-Bathgate says the company will work through its inventory to fill as many customer orders as possible over the coming weeks.

It says employees have been given working notice and severance based on their year of service while vendors are being notified of the closure.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Lotto 6/49 $68M winner not planning to quit his job anytime soon
Lotto 6/49 $68M winner not planning to quit his job anytime soon

A Toronto man who came to Canada with one suitcase and a few dollars in his pocket is now a multimillionaire. More than two months after the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot was won, Noel...

2h ago

14-year-old charged with attempted murder in stabbing at Don Mills TTC station
14-year-old charged with attempted murder in stabbing at Don Mills TTC station

A teenage boy is facing an attempted murder charge after a stabbing at Don Mills subway station last weekend. Toronto police were called to the TTC station near Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue around...

2h ago

Beer, wine - and competitive pricing - coming to Ontario corner stores by 2026
Beer, wine - and competitive pricing - coming to Ontario corner stores by 2026

Premier Doug Ford says Ontarians will be able to buy beer, wine, cider and ready-to-drink cocktails in convenience stores and gas stations starting in January 2026. Government officials say these are...

11m ago

5 Toronto teens between ages of 14 and 16 busted in Markham carjacking probe
5 Toronto teens between ages of 14 and 16 busted in Markham carjacking probe

Five Toronto teenagers between the ages of 14 and 16 are facing charges in a carjacking investigation after police allege they purposely crashed into another vehicle in an attempt to steal it. Officers...

2h ago

Top Stories

Lotto 6/49 $68M winner not planning to quit his job anytime soon
Lotto 6/49 $68M winner not planning to quit his job anytime soon

A Toronto man who came to Canada with one suitcase and a few dollars in his pocket is now a multimillionaire. More than two months after the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot was won, Noel...

2h ago

14-year-old charged with attempted murder in stabbing at Don Mills TTC station
14-year-old charged with attempted murder in stabbing at Don Mills TTC station

A teenage boy is facing an attempted murder charge after a stabbing at Don Mills subway station last weekend. Toronto police were called to the TTC station near Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue around...

2h ago

Beer, wine - and competitive pricing - coming to Ontario corner stores by 2026
Beer, wine - and competitive pricing - coming to Ontario corner stores by 2026

Premier Doug Ford says Ontarians will be able to buy beer, wine, cider and ready-to-drink cocktails in convenience stores and gas stations starting in January 2026. Government officials say these are...

11m ago

5 Toronto teens between ages of 14 and 16 busted in Markham carjacking probe
5 Toronto teens between ages of 14 and 16 busted in Markham carjacking probe

Five Toronto teenagers between the ages of 14 and 16 are facing charges in a carjacking investigation after police allege they purposely crashed into another vehicle in an attempt to steal it. Officers...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:57
Crews battle fire at under construction luxury home in North York
Crews battle fire at under construction luxury home in North York

Toronto Fire crews battle a two-alarm residential fire at an under construction home in the York Mills neighbourhood

5h ago

2:20
Daytime temperatures to stay above freezing mark for Toronto
Daytime temperatures to stay above freezing mark for Toronto

Toronto won't see any snow this week, but the same cannot be said for regions such as Barrie, with residents expected to wake up to roughly 15 cm of snow on Thursday.

19h ago

2:58
Use of force concerns being raised after dramatic arrest was caught on camera
Use of force concerns being raised after dramatic arrest was caught on camera

Toronto Police deny an officer put his knee on the neck of a suspect during an arrest at a weekend protest. Shauna Hunt with the video that is raising concerns over use of force.

19h ago

1:24
Ontario to expand alcohol sales to more stores
Ontario to expand alcohol sales to more stores

The Ontario government is getting set to announce the expansion of alcohol sales, including being able to buy beer and wine in convenience stores and gas stations. Richard Southern with when the new rules will go into effect.

20h ago

3:28
Kitchen reno project leaves Oakville couple with an expensive mess
Kitchen reno project leaves Oakville couple with an expensive mess

An Oakville couple is speaking out after paying thousands of dollars for a kitchen redo and having very little to show for it. Pat Taney reports.

More Videos