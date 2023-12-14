Winnipeg’s 100-year-old Nutty Club shuts down due to competition

Winnipeg’s renowned candy company, the Nutty Club, is shutting its doors after more than 100 years of business.

Parent company Scott-Bathgate Ltd says the Nutty Club, which was known in Western Canada for its candies, will wind down operations in late January due to increased competition.

The company says it cannot sustainably operate Nutty Club without significant investments to increase its scale and scope to compete with national distributors.

In a news release Thursday, Scott-Bathgate president James Burt thanked Nutty Club’s employees, customers and suppliers for their loyalty.

Scott-Bathgate says the company will work through its inventory to fill as many customer orders as possible over the coming weeks.

It says employees have been given working notice and severance based on their year of service while vendors are being notified of the closure.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2023.

The Canadian Press