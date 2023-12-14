Woman wanted after attempted child abduction in Annex area

Police are searching for a woman wanted in an attempted child abduction investigation.

Investigators say a father and child were walking to a daycare in the area of Bloor Street West and Spadina Avenue around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13 when an unknown woman approached them and started yelling while attempting to grab the child.

Police say the father was able to pick up the child and called for help.

The woman continued to yell and follow the father and child down the street towards the daycare.

When they arrived, the woman asked the child to leave with her. When the father confronted her, she fled the scene.

The woman was last seen wearing a black leather jacket with a green hood, dark blue jeans, black gloves, black running shoes, white socks, and a blue toque.