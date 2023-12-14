Zelenskyy makes first visit to US military headquarters in Germany, voices optimism about US aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre attend a press conference at the government's representative residence in Oslo, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. (Javad Parsa/NTB Scanpix via AP) Javad Parsa / NTB

By Lolita C. Baldor, The Associated Press

Posted December 14, 2023 1:40 pm.

Last Updated December 14, 2023 1:42 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made his first visit Thursday to the U.S. military headquarters in Germany where allied leaders coordinate the delivery of weapons and other aid to the war effort. And in a social media post after he left, he expressed optimism about getting additional American aid, which has been hung up for weeks in congressional gridlock.

“We expect that the U.S. Congress will soon adopt the crucial decision to continue such vital support for Ukraine,” Zelenskyy said, after meeting for several hours with U.S. military commanders, including Gen. Christopher Cavoli, head of U.S. European Command, Gen. Darryl Williams, head of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and Lt. Gen. Antonio Aguto Jr., who leads the security assistance coordination.

In a statement, U.S. European Command said they discussed efforts to meet Ukraine’s urgent battlefield needs and the ongoing training of Ukrainian forces. Training has been taking place in Germany and several other locations in Europe and in the United States.

The U.S. base in Wiesbaden, Germany, is the home of U.S. Army Europe and Africa. Representatives from some of the 50 nations that provide aid to Ukraine work in an operations center there to hammer out what each country will send and how and when it gets delivered.

According to a U.S. official, Zelenskyy also spoke to a crowd that gathered for his arrival, including some Ukrainian troops who work at the coordination center. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details of the stop.

In his social media post, Zelenskyy said he stopped in Wiesbaden after his visit to Norway. “I was once again convinced of the excellent quality of U.S. military aid to Ukraine,” he said. “We critically need it for the victory!”

Lolita C. Baldor, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Lotto 6/49 $68M winner not planning to quit his job anytime soon
Lotto 6/49 $68M winner not planning to quit his job anytime soon

A Toronto man who came to Canada with one suitcase and a few dollars in his pocket is now a multimillionaire. More than two months after the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot was won, Noel...

2h ago

14-year-old charged with attempted murder in stabbing at Don Mills TTC station
14-year-old charged with attempted murder in stabbing at Don Mills TTC station

A teenage boy is facing an attempted murder charge after a stabbing at Don Mills subway station last weekend. Toronto police were called to the TTC station near Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue around...

2h ago

Beer, wine - and competitive pricing - coming to Ontario corner stores by 2026
Beer, wine - and competitive pricing - coming to Ontario corner stores by 2026

Premier Doug Ford says Ontarians will be able to buy beer, wine, cider and ready-to-drink cocktails in convenience stores and gas stations starting in January 2026. Government officials say these are...

11m ago

5 Toronto teens between ages of 14 and 16 busted in Markham carjacking probe
5 Toronto teens between ages of 14 and 16 busted in Markham carjacking probe

Five Toronto teenagers between the ages of 14 and 16 are facing charges in a carjacking investigation after police allege they purposely crashed into another vehicle in an attempt to steal it. Officers...

2h ago

Top Stories

Lotto 6/49 $68M winner not planning to quit his job anytime soon
Lotto 6/49 $68M winner not planning to quit his job anytime soon

A Toronto man who came to Canada with one suitcase and a few dollars in his pocket is now a multimillionaire. More than two months after the record-breaking Lotto 6/49 Gold Ball jackpot was won, Noel...

2h ago

14-year-old charged with attempted murder in stabbing at Don Mills TTC station
14-year-old charged with attempted murder in stabbing at Don Mills TTC station

A teenage boy is facing an attempted murder charge after a stabbing at Don Mills subway station last weekend. Toronto police were called to the TTC station near Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue around...

2h ago

Beer, wine - and competitive pricing - coming to Ontario corner stores by 2026
Beer, wine - and competitive pricing - coming to Ontario corner stores by 2026

Premier Doug Ford says Ontarians will be able to buy beer, wine, cider and ready-to-drink cocktails in convenience stores and gas stations starting in January 2026. Government officials say these are...

11m ago

5 Toronto teens between ages of 14 and 16 busted in Markham carjacking probe
5 Toronto teens between ages of 14 and 16 busted in Markham carjacking probe

Five Toronto teenagers between the ages of 14 and 16 are facing charges in a carjacking investigation after police allege they purposely crashed into another vehicle in an attempt to steal it. Officers...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:57
Crews battle fire at under construction luxury home in North York
Crews battle fire at under construction luxury home in North York

Toronto Fire crews battle a two-alarm residential fire at an under construction home in the York Mills neighbourhood

5h ago

2:20
Daytime temperatures to stay above freezing mark for Toronto
Daytime temperatures to stay above freezing mark for Toronto

Toronto won't see any snow this week, but the same cannot be said for regions such as Barrie, with residents expected to wake up to roughly 15 cm of snow on Thursday.

19h ago

2:58
Use of force concerns being raised after dramatic arrest was caught on camera
Use of force concerns being raised after dramatic arrest was caught on camera

Toronto Police deny an officer put his knee on the neck of a suspect during an arrest at a weekend protest. Shauna Hunt with the video that is raising concerns over use of force.

19h ago

1:24
Ontario to expand alcohol sales to more stores
Ontario to expand alcohol sales to more stores

The Ontario government is getting set to announce the expansion of alcohol sales, including being able to buy beer and wine in convenience stores and gas stations. Richard Southern with when the new rules will go into effect.

20h ago

3:28
Kitchen reno project leaves Oakville couple with an expensive mess
Kitchen reno project leaves Oakville couple with an expensive mess

An Oakville couple is speaking out after paying thousands of dollars for a kitchen redo and having very little to show for it. Pat Taney reports.

More Videos