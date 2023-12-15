3 men arrested following robbery in Scarborough, SIU notified

Ontario’s police watchdog has been notified after three men robbed a store, fled in a vehicle and became involved in an interaction with a responding Toronto police officer.

Authorities reported a robbery in the Sheppard Avenue East and Kennedy Road area at around 5:15 p.m. on Friday.

Toronto police said three men robbed a store and fled in a vehicle, which was located in the Plunkett Road and Millwick Drive area in North York.

It’s alleged that the suspects’ vehicle rammed into a police cruiser, leading to an officer discharging their firearm. No injuries were reported.

Police said three men are in custody, and a firearm was recovered.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has been notified and will take carriage of the case.

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.