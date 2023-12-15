$600M in federal funding to go toward replacing I-5 bridge connecting Oregon and Washington

By Claire Rush, The Associated Press

Posted December 15, 2023 9:00 pm.

Last Updated December 15, 2023 9:12 pm.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The program tasked with replacing the century-old Interstate 5 bridge that connects Portland, Oregon, with southwest Washington, and serves as a vital transportation and commerce link, is set to receive $600 million in federal funds, state congressmembers said Friday.

Washington’s Democratic U.S. Sens. Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray, and U.S. Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, announced the funding.

The bridge crosses the Columbia River and is a key component of I-5, which spans the entirety of the West Coast. Traffic congestion is frequent with more than 130,000 vehicles driving across it every day, according to regional transportation agencies.

“There are projects that are so big and so costly that oftentimes they don’t get funded, but they are linchpins to an economy that literally have regional and national significance to them. And the I-5 bridge is a perfect example of that,” Cantwell told The Associated Press. Projects like that need federal financial support, she said.

The aging bridge is at risk of collapse in the event of an earthquake. Funding will go toward building a replacement that is seismically resilient.

“There’s no way a hundred-year-old bridge is going to continue to grow with the capacity and the demand that we have,” Cantwell told the AP. “This is going to be a key investment to help change that.”

The Interstate Bridge Replacement Program will receive the money as part of a federal Department of Transportation grant initiative.

Murray, Washington’s other U.S. senator, has advocated for the project for decades and considers it a top priority.

“I am nothing short of ecstatic that Washington state can count on a truly historic influx of federal dollars,” she said in a joint news release with Cantwell and Gluesenkamp Perez.

Oregon officials also welcomed the funding. U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley described it as a “game changer” that will “boost seismic resiliency in the region and ensure safer, faster, and more reliable transportation for generations to come.”

The money will come from the federal National Infrastructure Project Assistance program, which was created by the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law. Also known as the Mega program, it supports projects that are too large or complex for traditional funding programs.

The $600 million will cover between 8 to 12% of the total estimated bridge replacement costs, which could reach $7.5 billion, Washington’s congressmembers said.

Claire Rush, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mother charged with 1st-degree murder in deaths of 2 children at Scarborough apartment
Mother charged with 1st-degree murder in deaths of 2 children at Scarborough apartment

A woman recovering in hospital with serious injuries is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of her two boys, who were found unconscious at a Scarborough apartment last weekend. Emergency...

4h ago

Ontario English elementary teachers vote in favour of 4-year agreement
Ontario English elementary teachers vote in favour of 4-year agreement

Strike action at the province's public elementary schools has been taken off the table. Members of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO) voted 90 per cent in favour of accepting the central...

5m ago

Police say 4 suspects stole nearly $50K in booze from LCBOs in York Region
Police say 4 suspects stole nearly $50K in booze from LCBOs in York Region

Four suspects are facing charges after York Regional Police allege they worked together to steal nearly $50,000 worth of booze from LCBO stores across York Region. Investigators said they became aware...

6h ago

Eglinton Crosstown LRT could open in September 2024: TTC budget
Eglinton Crosstown LRT could open in September 2024: TTC budget

Details on the TTC Line 5 Eglinton Crosstown were contained in the agency's 2024 budget. Staff also recommended freezing fares in 2024.

27m ago

Top Stories

Mother charged with 1st-degree murder in deaths of 2 children at Scarborough apartment
Mother charged with 1st-degree murder in deaths of 2 children at Scarborough apartment

A woman recovering in hospital with serious injuries is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of her two boys, who were found unconscious at a Scarborough apartment last weekend. Emergency...

4h ago

Ontario English elementary teachers vote in favour of 4-year agreement
Ontario English elementary teachers vote in favour of 4-year agreement

Strike action at the province's public elementary schools has been taken off the table. Members of the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO) voted 90 per cent in favour of accepting the central...

5m ago

Police say 4 suspects stole nearly $50K in booze from LCBOs in York Region
Police say 4 suspects stole nearly $50K in booze from LCBOs in York Region

Four suspects are facing charges after York Regional Police allege they worked together to steal nearly $50,000 worth of booze from LCBO stores across York Region. Investigators said they became aware...

6h ago

Eglinton Crosstown LRT could open in September 2024: TTC budget
Eglinton Crosstown LRT could open in September 2024: TTC budget

Details on the TTC Line 5 Eglinton Crosstown were contained in the agency's 2024 budget. Staff also recommended freezing fares in 2024.

27m ago

Most Watched Today

2:45
Council votes to strip the name ‘Dundas’ from popular landmarks
Council votes to strip the name ‘Dundas’ from popular landmarks

Some Toronto landmarks are being stripped of the name ‘Dundas’ as the city begins severing connections to the Scottish politician and his involvement in the slave trade. Shauna Hunt with the details.

3h ago

2:42
City council approves naming stadium after former mayor Rob Ford
City council approves naming stadium after former mayor Rob Ford

Centennial Park in Etobicoke will be home to Rob Ford Stadium after a split decision at City Hall. Reasons included his dedication to public service and football. Others believe public consultation was needed first. Mark McAllister reports.

4h ago

3:02
Whitby woman denied OHIP coverage for new cancer drug
Whitby woman denied OHIP coverage for new cancer drug

Gabriela Fiorini’s oncologist prescribed a new drug to treat her stage-four breast cancer. As Cynthia Mulligan reports, even though it's working, she's been told she doesn’t qualify for OHIP coverage, and has to pay tens of thousands of dollars herse

5h ago

2:18
Ghosted by a contractor? You’re not alone
Ghosted by a contractor? You’re not alone

Homeowners and industry experts say cases of home renovators starting a project and not finishing it should be raising legal alarm bells.

11h ago

1:23
Toronto City Council vote in favour of renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas Street stations
Toronto City Council vote in favour of renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, Dundas Street stations

There will soon be a new name for Yonge-Dundas Square and both Dundas Street TTC stations. Carl Hanstke with a look at Toronto City Councils latest vote.

13h ago

More Videos