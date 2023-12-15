Assault charge over car-swerving incident at Gaza protest near B.C. legislature
Posted December 15, 2023 6:43 pm.
Last Updated December 15, 2023 6:56 pm.
VICTORIA — A man who allegedly accelerated his car toward a pro-Palestinian protester near the British Columbia legislature earlier this month has been charged with assault and dangerous driving.
Victoria Police say the man is facing one count of assault with a weapon and one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle in charges sworn on Thursday.
Police say the man, who was arrested on Dec. 3 moments after the 2 p.m. incident, remains in custody.
The incident was caught on a video that was circulated on social media, showing a car narrowly missing a protester on the sidewalk.
The driver is then seen arguing with another protester before police intervene to separate them.
British Columbia’s human rights commissioner said in November that the Israel-Hamas war has triggered a rise in violent and discriminatory incidents toward both Jewish and Muslim people in the province.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2023.
The Canadian Press