Auto dealers association demands more EV charging stations, improved affordability

An electric vehicle is charged in Ottawa on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. The Canadian Automobile Dealers Association is raising concerns about electric vehicle affordability and charging infrastructure in the country.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted December 15, 2023 12:32 pm.

Last Updated December 15, 2023 1:14 pm.

The Canadian Automobile Dealers Association is raising concerns about electric vehicle affordability and charging infrastructure.

It says the regulated sales targets for zero-emission vehicles are not achievable without more government efforts to address vehicle affordability and the lack of charging infrastructure.

The federal government has set sales targets for the number of ZEVs among new light-duty vehicle purchases at 20 per cent by 2026, increasing to 100 per cent by 2035.

Association president Tim Reuss says high interest rates and inflation are severely impacting consumers’ ability to buy new cars, as evidenced by rising inventory levels on dealerships’ lots.

Reuss says the association wants the government to focus on creating the right set of circumstances to stimulate demand for EVs.

Brian Kingston, president of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers’ Association, says the federal government must provide stronger consumer purchase incentives, a widespread public charging network and enhancements to the electricity grid to prepare Canadians for more EVs on the road.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 15, 2023.

The Canadian Press

